Dan Schinhofen on President Trump’s tweets: ‘Show me the racist part?’

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-JournalPresident Donald Trump arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.

The House of Representatives recently voted to condemn the tweet by President Donald Trump last week as a “racist” statement.

Funny how they can act so quickly on something Trump said, but they can’t seem to vote to reform the immigration laws that they do not want enforced.

For those of you that have not actually read his statement, here it is without the breaks as it could not fit Twitter’s format of characters per tweet.

Read it carefully and then show me the racist part:

“So interesting to see “progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world, (if they even have a functioning government at all) now loudly and viciously telling the People of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested from which they came. Then come back and show us it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Nowhere does he mention their skin color and for that fact, I thought using the phrase “person or woman of color” was now considered a racist statement. Still, I cannot watch a news feed or Democrat talking head that isn’t using it.

The only people raising the race issue are those same Democrat party leaders and operatives who claim that racism is on the rise. It is because they want it to be, so they can “defend” those minority groups. (Create a problem and address it. Politics as usual.)

So, what did he say? Simple, and it is something many of us have said to our own children. “You don’t like it here, then move out!” He went on to say that once they fix their country of origin they should come back and tell us how they fixed it. (But that part isn’t even mentioned.)

Can we just stop all of this nonsense already! Here we are, the most divided the country has been since the Civil War and we want to talk about a tweet. Maybe Congress should be dealing with actual problems instead of just using “hate Trump” as their guiding light.

Now let me say, and my Republican or Neo-Pub friends may not like, but Trump needs to dump his Twitter account. This is not a statement you’d expect from a president, but then again, he is not a politician, so he doesn’t seem to get that this kind of thing just distracts from all the good things he has accomplished.

The press should maybe look into all the things the “squad” has said and done, and yet all I keep hearing is about the tweet against, “woman of color.” If that is your first take away from this tweet, then maybe the racist persons are the ones calling this a racist statement.

Get over it already! Trump is rough and brash and is never going to be the kind of politician we once knew.

While Pelosi was scolding Trump about unity, she and her “progressive Democrats” keep dividing us by saying, “diversity is our strength.” It seems to me that unity is our strength and that the root word for diversity comes from the word divide or division. Stop all the race-baiting and calling everything racist and get on with governing, if you can stop hating Trump for just a minute.

One last thing that may raise the ire of “Neo-Pubs.” Maybe Trump should not run and for the good of the country make a statement like this:

“Since the Democrats cannot see past me as a person, I am not running, but I am supporting Mike Pence. Maybe with me out of the way the country can finally hear what the policies of the Republicans are and where the Democrats want to lead us as a country.”

Dan Schinhofen is a former Nye County commissioner.