99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Voter ID would increase election integrity

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
More Stories
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and man ...
Letters to the editor
The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. ...
Letters to the editor
File - MGM’s 100 megawatt Mega Solar Array, located on 640 acres north of Las Vegas, will fur ...
EDITORIAL: The connection between green energy and high power bills
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Walz’s biography falls apart under the spotlight
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2024 - 6:49 am
 

Right now, Nevadans must show more identification to buy alcohol than to vote. Question 7 would change that.

Question 7 is a constitutional amendment requiring Nevada voters to present identification before casting a ballot.

Valid forms of identification include a Nevada driver’s license or an identification card from Nevada, another state or the federal government. A U.S. passport or military ID would work. A tribal photo identification or university ID would be acceptable. Identification cards that expired within the previous four years would also be permitted. For voters who are 70 or older, the “identification can be expired for any length of time, so long as it is otherwise valid.”

For this reform to become law, state voters must approve it this November and again in 2026.

Many progressives insist that voter ID laws represent a furious right-wing conspiracy to suppress the vote, particularly in minority communities. This is bizarre. ID requirements are ubiquitous throughout society for both government and private transactions. Question 7 includes numerous safeguards — and gives the Legislature plenty of leeway — to ensure everyone has access to an acceptable form of identification.

Voter ID demands are no more of a barrier to voting than residency requirements or rules limiting polling hours.

In addition, there is scant evidence that this basic provision discourages voting in practice. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 36 states ask voters to present proof of identity at the polls. There has been no precipitous decline in participation. On the contrary, Georgia recently experienced record turnout following implementation of the requirement.

Question 7 would also improve the security of mail ballots. It would require those voting by mail to include a verification number along with their signature. That could include the last four digits of a voter’s driver’s license number or Social Security number. This would make it difficult to successfully return a stolen mail ballot. Nevada’s current signature verification system isn’t a reliable security measure.

Voter ID laws have widespread support. A Pew Research Center poll earlier this year found that 81 percent of respondents — including 69 percent of Democrats — agreed that citizens should have to show proof of identity in order to vote.

Making it easier for Nevadans to participate in the democratic process is a laudable goal. But this must be balanced with ensuring the integrity of the vote. Requiring ID is a reasonable, commonsense precaution against potential fraud and would increase public confidence in the electoral system.

Voters should support Question 7.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and man ...
Letters to the editor

Trump can be bombastic, crude, and rude, at the same time feel very fortunate and proud to be fortunate enough to be part of this country that made it possible for him to make a fortune.

The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. ...
Letters to the editor

I want to thank the wonderful members of our community who braved the heat to come out and support the Nevada Silver Tappers’ USO Show.

 
DMV offering more online vehicle registration options
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new online feature allowing required documents for most vehicle registrations to be uploaded online.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: No taxes on tips? Watch for unintended consequences
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” Mr. Trump said.

 
DMV upgrade could cost Nevada extra $300M amid rollout woes
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles’ modernization of its computer system could take longer than anticipated and cost the state more than $300 million in additional funding.