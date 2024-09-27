EDITORIAL: Voter ID would increase election integrity

Right now, you have to show more identification to buy alcohol than to vote. Question 7 would change that.

Right now, Nevadans must show more identification to buy alcohol than to vote. Question 7 would change that.

Question 7 is a constitutional amendment requiring Nevada voters to present identification before casting a ballot.

Valid forms of identification include a Nevada driver’s license or an identification card from Nevada, another state or the federal government. A U.S. passport or military ID would work. A tribal photo identification or university ID would be acceptable. Identification cards that expired within the previous four years would also be permitted. For voters who are 70 or older, the “identification can be expired for any length of time, so long as it is otherwise valid.”

For this reform to become law, state voters must approve it this November and again in 2026.

Many progressives insist that voter ID laws represent a furious right-wing conspiracy to suppress the vote, particularly in minority communities. This is bizarre. ID requirements are ubiquitous throughout society for both government and private transactions. Question 7 includes numerous safeguards — and gives the Legislature plenty of leeway — to ensure everyone has access to an acceptable form of identification.

Voter ID demands are no more of a barrier to voting than residency requirements or rules limiting polling hours.

In addition, there is scant evidence that this basic provision discourages voting in practice. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 36 states ask voters to present proof of identity at the polls. There has been no precipitous decline in participation. On the contrary, Georgia recently experienced record turnout following implementation of the requirement.

Question 7 would also improve the security of mail ballots. It would require those voting by mail to include a verification number along with their signature. That could include the last four digits of a voter’s driver’s license number or Social Security number. This would make it difficult to successfully return a stolen mail ballot. Nevada’s current signature verification system isn’t a reliable security measure.

Voter ID laws have widespread support. A Pew Research Center poll earlier this year found that 81 percent of respondents — including 69 percent of Democrats — agreed that citizens should have to show proof of identity in order to vote.

Making it easier for Nevadans to participate in the democratic process is a laudable goal. But this must be balanced with ensuring the integrity of the vote. Requiring ID is a reasonable, commonsense precaution against potential fraud and would increase public confidence in the electoral system.

Voters should support Question 7.

The views expressed above are those of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.