Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Voters can rectify matters in the next election

A recent letter in the PVT (Nov. 14, 2018 edition) offered more than an opinion. The writer wants all media to stop mentioning the name of the current occupant in the oval office. He considers use of the name as free advertising. I’m inclined to agree.

Of course we’ll never see any component of the various news organizations withholding the names of those who stir commentary. On the other hand, I’m also sure that many Americans are feeling the equivalent of buyer’s remorse over the 2016 presidential election. So we can well understand the writer’s consternation.

But I want to be clear concerning the alternative to the individual who actually gained office. As far as I’m concerned, that candidate was just as unfit. Someone who failed America while occupying a high-level government post, and who is driven by political ambition rather than an earnest intent to be an effective leader, wasn’t a better choice. We were left with bad options all around.

The upside is that American voters will have an opportunity to rectify matters when the next presidential election cycle comes around. We can choose to eject the egocentric and intemperate individual now residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and install a chief executive with a clearer grasp of America’s best interests. A statesman who will elevate this nation’s standing among the world’s civil societies. And a leader with high regard for equitable governance.

You may already have someone in mind. I do. I’m thinking of a gentleman who I believe possesses the necessary qualifications to fill the office of president. But I’ll wait for the media to identify this future candidate, and when that happens I will not have any reservations about seeing his name in print.

Meanwhile, let’s hope that during the next couple of years, the incumbent’s handlers can keep the rails clear and avoid a catastrophic train wreck … Think term limits at all levels of government.

Ralph Bazan

Support Sleep in Heavenly Peace beds for the kids

We are starting to get donations and sponsors and I want to take a minute to give a shout-out to those kind and generous folks.

Laura Tynan gave some much needed cash; Tim Tucker, who does decorative concrete floors, gave some tools; Sandy Haldeman, who is the best Humana agent here in the country at the HealthCare building here in Pahrump; Mike Scott, M+M landscaping, gave tools and volunteered time and I am meeting up today with Ronda Shelton. She is donating some bedding for the kids.

Thanks to all of you for stepping up to help the kids in our community. Our estimates are this community can use approximately 500 beds and at $300 per bed that comes to $150,000 so we have a long way to go but the longest journey begins with the first step.

Please help in any way you can. If you could just see the look on the kids’ faces when they get their new bed you would get it. Thank you all and God bless! SHPbeds.org

Gary Bennett