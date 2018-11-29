Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Resident thanks bank chairman for generous support to community

On behalf of the Pahrump community, I am writing to thank you for your ongoing support and contributions to various Pahrump and Amargosa organizations. During my previous tenure as vice president of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, as well as the president of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club and co-chair for the Desert View Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament, I was exposed to and made aware of the very generous contributions you have made on a continued basis to the benefit of the residents in Pahrump and Amargosa. Please accept this simple letter of gratitude on behalf of the residents who have benefitted from your generosity.

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” -Winston Churchill

Sincerely,

Ryan Muccio,

Pahrump resident

Editor’s Note: Ryan Muccio’s letter was originally sent to American First National Bank.

Cruel acts against our animals can be avoided

Last week a person loaded their personal horse and took the animal up Wheeler Pass. The horse was left to die, without food or water.

A hiker found the horse in the throes of agony called “colic,” where the intestines twist and can kill a horse within hours. A team from our wonderful animal rescue resources were called and responded quickly, but the beautiful animal had to be euthanized.

This cruel act should not go unmentioned. There are organizations ready, willing and able to help an owner who can no longer care for their animals. Domestic horses, dogs and pets are not able to survive like a wild creature in the open.

Please, I beg of your readers to intervene if any animal cruelty is noticed. I’ve been able to save two horses by contacting the people and organizations who can re-home them. In the face of an increasingly hostile world, we need to consider the needs and comfort of our four-legged friends.

May our happy holidays also include the wonderful creatures that give our lives such meaning and joy. Thank you.

Patty Vinikow

Reader is thankful elections are finally over

Well, the election midterm process is over and we fall back into the same old trap we always do. Again the Democratic Party traps voters by promising all the goodies that they can’t pay for. The Nevadans (ex-Californians) wanted change so they moved to Nevada for that reason and now vote to make this great state just like the swamp they moved from. Go figure. They have a lot of handouts for all of the deadbeats and liberal unions to assure they maintain their votes. While they have a proposal to spend in excess of $9 billion there is only $8.5 billion in income projection. I understand there was a disturbance the week before the election at Chief Tecopa Cemetery. It was explained away and not to worry, it was just the Democratic Party gathering votes for the election.

To our neighbor to the south, Arizona, voting district #28, there were 135,689 registered voters and yet there were 153,609 people that voted. That sounds normal to the Democratic Party but I find it a little unusual, don’t you?

I have been a registered Democrat since 1955 and I have heard about how we need to get someone voted in to clean out that swamp we call Washington, D.C. and we did just that. Donald J. Trump is trying but he can’t do it by himself. We need to pitch in and do whatever it takes to help him. One thing that would help is we could get California to secede from the union. What a start that would be. Yeah!!

I have a lot more thoughts but will write more later. Until then, God bless Trump and God bless the USA.

Stacy Riney