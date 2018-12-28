Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Why can’t we just learn from our own history?

George W. Bush should be very thankful to our hopefully soon to be ex-president Trump because Bush will no longer go down in history as being the worst president we ever had.

Speaking as a Vietnam combat veteran, when Bush announced that he was going to invade Iraq for no legitimate reason, I literally screamed “Don’t do it – it’s going to be Vietnam all over again”.

And guess what – it not only was, but we’re still there and in Afghanistan with no clear objective or exit strategy anywhere in sight. The mindless destruction, pain and suffering that Bush and his cohort Dick Cheney caused to literally millions of people can never be forgiven.

Now Trump is not only throwing a pre-teen hissy-fit because Congress won’t give him the money to build a wall on American soil between our country and Mexico, but is threatening to shut down the government if he doesn’t get his way.

He wants $5 billion to build the wall. He previously asked for $20 billion. A group of engineering professors at MIT estimated $40 billion. Congress is now offering him $1.5 billion (it should be zero).

That’s just for construction costs, and a drop in the ocean compared to the cost of the private land that would have to be purchased and the lawsuits if Trump uses eminent domain to try to force resistant landowners to sell.

The Great Wall of China took almost 300 years to build at enormous cost and the lives of an estimated 400,000 workers. In the 13th century, Kublai Khan blew through it like it wasn’t even there, conquered all of China, and ruled it under Mongol domination for almost a century.

There is no comparison between the unarmed, pathetic refugees fleeing death squads and poverty in Central America and Kahn’s highly trained, heavily armed and ruthless warriors. All but a tiny number of the refugees pose no actual threat to public safety in America, unless doing jobs that Americans don’t want to do could be considered a threat.

If Trump somehow does get his wall, refugees whose desire for a better life in our country is strong enough will find a way to get over, around or through it, especially during the many years it will take to construct.

Although the circumstances of China’s wall and Trump’s wall are completely different, they are comparable in that huge walls are enormously expensive and ultimately fail to fulfill their intended purpose.

Learn from history! The Great Wall of China didn’t work, and a U.S./Mexico border wall won’t work either. Could Congress amaze us and actually get something right this time by just saying “NO” to Trump?

David G. Alexander

Nye County group quilting for a great cause

First, merry Christmas and a wonderful 2019 New Year to all.

I would like everyone to know that we have one of the finest organizations of charity for our local veterans. It’s called Nye County Valor Quilters. They spend much of their own money for material that they make into quilts for the county’s veterans. They make these quilts on their own machines on their own time. They are truly volunteers for a great cause.

They are a 501-C-3 tax-deductible group that could use a little extra help. If anyone wants to donate, you can mail it to Nye County valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump Nevada 89041.

Thanks for letting me promote this group.

Henry Hurlbut

Reader suggests learning the real truth in politics

Seems as though no matter what President Trump says or does, our local letter writer seems to find fault with it. Like he keeps braying “say something enough times and people begin to believe it.” So naturally he says over and over and over get rid of the Republicans and elect more Democrats so we can return to normalcy. (Like with B. H. Obama). You know, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor and if you like your medical plan you can keep your plan.” RIGHT!!

Then Fox and the greedy Republicans are just screwing with us citizens, but not the Democrat billionaires. They’re so concerned about the average poor people – Hah! All billionaires are after only one thing – to continue being bigger billionaires, that’s all.

And John Kerry about the war and how Americans were in Vietnam – he got kid gloved with his decorations of valor. Not to his crew or other swift boaters there with him.

Then our favorite local writer talks about Fox News spewing lies and non-truths so everyone that hears it is influenced and votes GOP. RUBBISH!! Listen to what he claims is good news by the mainstream media and see if you can hear the same words and descriptions said by their “reporters.” Nearly word for word, no one varies. It’s all scripted. To tell the truth you’ve got to know the truth and so far it seems much of the fake truth has come from our beloved Democrat writer’s own party.

Mind control by the money and power in politics may be true but not by any one party but all parties of politics, especially the Democrat party, Clinton, Bill, then Hillary, Obama, and their administrations. All one has to do is use their memories of the progressives and you’ll see who repeats lies and unfulfilled promises.

Henry Hurlbut