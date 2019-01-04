Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

A special thank you to our sheriff’s office

I would like to send a special thanks to Deputy John Tolle for his assistance on the death of a friend. A friend passed one week ago and his friends have fought valiantly to get info on the friend. Seems you never really know a person, because it never comes up.

After a week we finally found family but needed more info for the legal aspects. Tried to get into the residence but it was locked. Deputy Tolle came by to help and advise us on what we could and could not do. The advice he gave us was not what we wanted to hear but it was the law and we thank him for his advice.

The lesson here, for all, is to get our ducks in order and let someone know where the info is located. This experience has proven that this type of thing is a real mess if it is not dealt with prior to something happening. Even though it’s hard to talk about with friends, it gets worse if not dealt with in advance.

Again, thanks to deputy John Tolle and the staff at the sheriff’s department for their assistance at this time of unprepared for need.

Barkley Burker

Reader suggests learning the real truth in politics

Seems as though no matter what President Trump says or does, our local letter writer seems to find fault with it. Like he keeps braying “say something enough times and people begin to believe it.” So naturally he says over and over and over get rid of the Republicans and elect more Democrats so we can return to normalcy. (Like with B. H. Obama). You know, “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor and if you like your medical plan you can keep your plan.” RIGHT!!

Then Fox and the greedy Republicans are just screwing with us citizens, but not the Democrat billionaires. They’re so concerned about the average poor people – Hah! All billionaires are after only one thing – to continue being bigger billionaires, that’s all.

And John Kerry about the war and how Americans were in Vietnam – he got kid gloved with his decorations of valor. Not to his crew or other swift boaters there with him.

Then our favorite local writer talks about Fox News spewing lies and non-truths so everyone that hears it is influenced and votes GOP. RUBBISH!! Listen to what he claims is good news by the mainstream media and see if you can hear the same words and descriptions said by their “reporters.” Nearly word for word, no one varies. It’s all scripted. To tell the truth you’ve got to know the truth and so far it seems much of the fake truth has come from our beloved Democrat writer’s own party.

Mind control by the money and power in politics may be true but not by any one party but all parties of politics, especially the Democrat party, Clinton, Bill, then Hillary, Obama, and their administrations.

All one has to do is use their memories of the progressives and you’ll see who repeats lies and unfulfilled promises.

Henry Hurlbut

Democrats want ‘illegal immigrant’ votes

The real and major reason why so many of my fellow Democrats (at the national level) seem to care so much about the plight of “illegal immigrants” is because they want to get their votes one day. This is all about VOTES. Once over 50 percent of the USA population becomes “non-white,” the Democrats know that they will win every presidential election and always be in control of both houses of Congress.

I would love to see that day, but I don’t like how they are using these innocent people who are seeking a better life and how they are hood-winking and playing the American people. On the other hand, the Republicans don’t want to let them in because they know that this day is coming, and they want to prevent it from happening because they are afraid of it.

It saddens me to say that most of these national Democrats really don’t care at all about these people as human beings, just as they also don’t care at all about the rest of us, especially if we are poor, near-poor, lower-middle-class, or middle-class.

There are a few exceptions to this.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, New York

We have solution to economy, environment issue

Our environment is precious and vital to the health and welfare of our communities and our species. There is a misconception that good stewardship of our resources is contrary to having a thriving and healthy economy.

Our years’ long drought is made worse by the effects of the damage to our climate from the burning of fossil fuels. The argument for not doing anything to curb greenhouse gas emissions has been that it will hurt the economy. This is not true. There is much we can do that not only will save our communities and our habitat but that will grow our economy.

In fact, there’s a bipartisan carbon pricing bill in Congress that has just been introduced by Representatives Congressman Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; Congressman Francis Rooney, R-Fla.; Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick R-PA; Congressman Charlie Crist D-Fla.; and Congressman John K. Delaney D-MD. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act – H.R.7173, is a big, effective climate solution – good for people and the economy.

This bill puts a price on carbon pollution and returns the revenue to people on a monthly basis. Visit energyinnovationact.org for more details about how it works. It’s an effective, broad solution that will reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years without growing government or hurting the American people. Not only will this get our CO2 levels down to non-harming levels, it will quickly create 2.1 million additional jobs in the first 10 years!

We have the solutions to our environmental and economic problems in our hands right now. Let’s build a sustainable future for our communities and our planet!

Thank you.

Montana Black

Race team thanks local businesses for assistance

A quick shout-out to a couple of local businesses who were instrumental in turning our race truck around preparing for the Laughlin McKenzie’s Rage at the River race after the Pahrump/Nugget 250.

These businesses went the extra mile helping us and deserve the support of the Pahrump community. The staff and owners were unbelievably great, going the extra mile to help virtual strangers. We will continue to patronize them in the future.

• Kustom Colors:

http://www.kustomkolorsautobody.com/blogsite/

Darin and his crew did an outstanding job repairing the body damage by expediting a quick turnaround.

Great job guys, thanks.

• Patterson Fabrication:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Metal-Fabricator/Patterson-Fabrication-LLC-893912527381379/

Expedited the location and cutting of some specialized materials necessary for the repair of suspension parts. Kevin knew exactly what we needed and provided expert advice for the repair.

Thank you so much.

• Battle Born Engineering:

(Robbie Woods racing) http://www.battlebornengineering.co/

Robbie and his staff expedited a critical repair on a suspension assembly. The craftsmanship and expertise were topnotch. A real pleasure doing business with fellow racers. Thanks Robbie.

Ross Racing, Truck #7252

Eugene Humbert