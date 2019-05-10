Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Consult the experts for the best information

What are the reasons the mass media and our state elected officials have been so uptight about using Yucca Mountain for nuclear storage? Our state has been used for testing of atom bombs for many years. For as many years the government has buried much radiation waste here and at this point in time there has been no or little leakage to harm our citizens.

When was the last time the Yucca Mountain area sustained enough damage to cause major damage? The type that could or has affected Nevadans’ air or water contamination. Let’s let the people who measure and check seismic movement determine if safe storage can be had at the Yucca Mountain area. Please – no more opinions and hysteria without given facts to back them up – just the truth.

How many parents of Nevada children have uncertain feelings of their time in school? What can and should be done for their safety?

If you have these thoughts, try to review some of the possible solutions for their safety by going to your computers and contact NRASchoolShield.org to see what ideas they have put forth to other locations and why they work.

Remember, these ideas are by members that have the same questions of their children’s safety at school that you have and they are not political in their views and ideas. Maybe we can improve children’s safety by exploring everyone’s views. Just a possible idea don’t you think?

Henry Hurlbut

Opinion from the Nevada Republican Assembly

Last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford decided he could represent all of Nevada when he joined a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to fund a border wall he has promised to build dating back to his presidential campaign. According to Ford, “President Trump cannot side-step our Constitution for a political ploy.”

According to the Washington Post, there have been 30 national emergencies declared in recent years. There are 28 currently active. During their presidencies, Obama declared 12 and Bush declared 13 of these emergencies. Some of them have had to do with the Sudanese government, the Western Balkans, Albanians in Macedonia and Zimbabwe. All protections for people of these countries. To our knowledge, there has never been a suit to stop a president’s declaration of a national emergency.

In all actuality, Trump’s declaration of emergency isn’t for a wall; the emergency is that we have a dysfunctional Congress, whose House refuses to work with the president. Democrat members of Congress and even past Democrat presidents including Obama, have all wanted to secure our southern border with a wall. But now that Trump finally wants to protect the American people, rather than spending most of our defense dollars overseas for other countries’ protection, the hypocrites in Congress come out in force against him.

It’s particularly unconscionable for Ford to have signed on with this suit, considering the recent murders by an illegal alien, of Jerry and Sherri David, and Connie Coontz and Sophia Renken. If a stronger, more secure border wall had been in place, the murder of these four innocent people, in three separate incidents, may very well not have happened. The Angel Families in this country would agree.

For those who say there’s not an emergency, Border Patrol agents and property owners along the border would disagree. Just one sector is getting 1,000 illegal entries a day. That’s 7,000 a week! How is this NOT an emergency? In just 2018, there were 266,000 criminal record arrests at the border, 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, 25,000 burglaries, 4,000 kidnappings, and 4,000 violent murders, committed by illegals who were trying to sneak into our country.

The incarceration rates for illegals is THREE TIMES as that for American citizens. Do we really want our tax dollars spent on putting these illegals in prison here? Wouldn’t it be better if they just NEVER got over the border to commit crimes here? EVERY crime committed by an illegal, is one that should have NEVER happened.

Who gave Aaron Ford the right to speak for Nevadans? He does NOT speak for us! His action tells Nevadans and the rest of America, that he cares more for illegal aliens than U.S. citizens.

Sincerely,

Juanita Cox,

President, Nevada Republican Assembly

Dr. William Tarbell,

President, Washoe County Chapter of the Nevada Republican Assembly

Congresswoman’s remarks morally wrong

I want to state as clearly as I can that I consider myself to be on the side of minorities since I happen to be one myself and have had more than a taste of the prejudice and discrimination minorities face.

That said, there is no reason to defend all members of all minority groups all of the time.

Take Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, for example, who happens to be Muslim. For her to flippantly dismiss what happened on 9/11 by saying that “some people did something” was morally wrong, insensitive, and disrespectful. Period.

Her criticisms of Israel were also wrong — not because of what she said, but how she said it. She clearly came across as disliking Jews. Why couldn’t the Democrats admit that?

I fear that Donald Trump will win in 2020 due to Democrat excesses and overreach. There is no reason to excuse behavior by someone just because he or she happens to belong to a minority group.

If the Democrats stopped pandering and groveling for minority group votes, and instead focused primarily on fighting for our federal government to do more to help the lower and middle classes with their economic and financial struggles and problems, as our allies do, they would easily defeat Trump and win the Congress in 2020.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

Retired teacher amused by investigation

Oh VEA! You are so funny! “We have investigated ourselves and we find that we are innocent!” Ha ha ha!!! (I am a retired public school teacher and 20-year resident who loves Pahrump.)

Sincerely,

Susie J. Hagloch

Violence not the way to settle differences

It is no secret that I greatly disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy.

Painfully, recently a young white man went into a Southern California synagogue and brutally murdered innocent Jewish citizens. Even more agonizing, six months ago another white man butchered Jewish worshippers in Pennsylvania.

Physical violence is not the way to settle our differences. Verbal is.

I am very angry with both of those men. My apologies to the Jewish residents of Southern Nevada for these actions.

Sincerely,

Janice Gilmour