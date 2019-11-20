47°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

If we ban guns, how will we protect ourselves?

Ban guns in the Pahrump library story room? Really? Then how does one protect the young whenever a troubled or just plain mean person decides to “make a name for themselves”?

A vengeful or just plain hater comes in with a concealed weapon to show their wrath for some perceived wrong done to them or even an adult dissed them or so they thought and they knew that person’s child or children were in the story room , so they shoot up that room for revenge.

Just read the news about people who have done these things. However if there are or is someone who possesses a personal weapon either with a concealed permit or open carry that’s not easy to see, in the room they can and would stop the slaughter of the innocent children in the room. Usually, well really, it takes a good person with a gun to stop a bad person with a gun. That’s a proven fact.

Because one person feels uncomfortable because of weapons in the room, how would they feel if the above happened and everyone was unarmed? Chances are that person would not feel uncomfortable ever again as they would also be targeted because they are an adult and a threat to the shooter.

Yes, I can agree with the council members who say give one inch and it eventually becomes the whole building as a “safe” zone, which is the perfect spot for the bad person(s).

Remember, everyone, every single person at the Democratic debates did espouse gun confiscation of semiautomatic guns. Automatic weapons are not sold unless one has a collector’s license and is very carefully vetted.

Henry Hurlbut

Nevada does not really want to be like California

Mr. Ferrell said I joined or l was a “loser” Republican. That’s quite an assumption. I have a question to Mr. Ferrell, who proudly boasted of turning Nevada “blue.”

Mr. Ferrell stated in an earlier letter that he came here from California. Why, with California’s far superior weather and recreational opportunities, etc.? As well, many say it is and has been a “progressive Democrat paradise.” Anyone who has had to actually work for a living and has the economic ability has moved or is planning to move from this paradise, even if it means going to live in places where 112 degrees is frequent or places where below zero is frequent. Every honest person knows the answer is California is where the working people’s hard-earned money is taken in so many ways with very little compensation in return. A money “rat hole.”

Why would anyone work so hard to turn the place they moved to become the same place they left, politically speaking? Because the main cause was the result of political policy.

P.S. I see some are regularly “Turning out the lights” in California, figuratively and actually.

David Jaronik

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal/File Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that, bec ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas is now a sanctuary city
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a federal judge in California, illegal immigrant criminals in Clark County can now rest easy. The rest of us, not so much.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: A primer on the highway beautification ordinance
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The county commission had a workshop last month on updating the Pahrump Regional Planning District sign ordinance laid out in NCC (Nye County Code) 17.04.

Attendees explore a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo a ...
Tim Burke: New technology is useful, but someone may be listening
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In 1986, the popular TV series Star Trek released its fourth full-length motion picture, featuring the original TV cast members. The movie, “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” had the crew of the Enterprise traveling back in time to the United States in the 1980s.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Veg ...
Ray Hagar: Nevada’s Amodei looks to ‘break the ice’ on immigration
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An all-encompassing or “comprehensive” immigration reform bill will never get through Congress, the only Republican in Nevada’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, said recently on Nevada Newsmakers.

Photo provided by Tim Burke Tim Burke writes that soon after graduating from high school, his f ...
Tim Burke: We should be honoring our veterans every day
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The photo hangs in the hallway of my parents’ home. It has been there since they moved into their home more than 50 years ago. It is a photo of my father’s destroyer escort that he served on while in the Navy.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: Divisive speech raises multiple concerns
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a lot of talk about “hate speech” and divisive language used by political leaders of late, and I have to say I am sick of them using us for their own agendas. The leaders of both parties have their catchphrases they know will incite their base and yet they still blame the “other side” for being divisive.