Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

A big reason for the dust

The article on dust is for sure in effect in unit 14.

However, when you look at the roads you clearly understand the reason for the dust.

The road graders have over the years taken all the gravel off the roads and graded it to the shoulder, leaving the roads now bare dirt. The summer it is dust, with winter you almost need mud and snow tires to make it.

Make the road graders take road grading 101.

John Eastin

Reader expresses pet peeves about Pahrump

While our political pundits argue over how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, life in Pahrump plods along. I’d like to address two pet peeves.

Security lights are off-the-charts abused. Klieg light after laser light after LED light now flood my neighborhood. Once dark and serene, I have to put my hands up strategically to see the stars.

Blasting lights from even a half-mile away destroys the dark. Why can’t homeowners use motion sensor lights? Is crime so rampant (not) in Pahrump that we need to be lit like a POW camp?

Secondly, I must address the horrific animal abuse. Horses are incredible creatures that have a need to move, eat, and socialize. Year after year I drive by homes where these magnificent animals are penned in and neglected.

Why do you own a horse if you won’t groom, exercise, play with or properly care for these very intelligent and emotional horses? Imagine spending your life in a small, locked side bedroom, with minimal food thrown at you twice a day and water in filthy, uncleaned troughs?

I maintain my philosophical position that humans were and are a big mistake. Yeah, yeah, I know. YOU are different. Sure. Please, I beg of you, gentle readers, step in to make Pahrump a more civilized town. It’s a great place to live. Let’s keep it that way.

Patty Vinikow

Candidates should care about their voters

I moved to Nevada from Florida to start my life over after a car accident that left me with debilitating injuries to my neck and back. Six surgeries later, I am still on the road to recovery.

Even with everything going on in my life, I am still very much invested in doing my part to preserve our democracy. So after moving to Nevada, I reached out to a couple of Democratic presidential campaigns to share my health care story. Sadly, I felt like they were not interested in listening to me and only pushed me to volunteer.

However, things were very different when I approached the Tom Steyer campaign team in Nevada. They actually listened and cared. Their team even went the extra mile to invite me to the grand opening of their Las Vegas headquarters.

At the event, an artist friend and I had the opportunity to present Tom with a portrait of him which they now display at their office for everyone to see.

But beyond that, Tom listened closely as I told him my health care story and about my upcoming surgery. Tom was warm and genuine and said he would try to visit me during my recovery.

Nevada, this is what we need in a presidential candidate. Someone who cares. Someone who knows that a kind gesture goes a long way. Not only is Tom that person, but also his Nevada staff has the same qualities.

They reflect the values and kindness of Tom and that’s what every campaign should do.

Lisa Everingham