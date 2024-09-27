Letters to the editor

Trump can be bombastic, crude, and rude, at the same time feel very fortunate and proud to be fortunate enough to be part of this country that made it possible for him to make a fortune.

Guess it just depends what side of the fence you’re on

Trump can be bombastic, crude, and rude, at the same time feel very fortunate and proud to be fortunate enough to be part of this country that made it possible for him to make a fortune and wish the same for everyone else here. So why does he choose to endure all the slings, arrows, pain, loss of wealth, possible freedom, and lately, even his life? He been accused of being everything from a dictator to the reincarnation of Hitler. Running ads stating, “he only cares about himself and his rich friends”, while few people know that since his first term he actually has lost wealth, donated his presidential salary to charity.

Without question one of his motives to take on these personal risks is his ego, but even if different people display their egos in different mannerisms and to seek the most powerful position in the world, ego will have a major part in doing so, that’s just part of human nature. But knowing one’s background can give some clues to other motivations. Like, in his childhood, his family preacher was Norman Vincent Peale (the “Power of Positive Thinking” guy). He witnessed his older brother, who he idealized, kill himself with drugs and alcohol, so he personally won’t touch either. He admits to being a sometimes daring risk-taker, but that’s just part of life so he’ll interact with almost anyone.

Like everyone else he will sometimes get fooled by some people but will also learn from the interaction, not to be fooled again. He’s not the perfect guy to be president (I don’t think anyone is), but he may be the “right” guy for this time in our country. The entire world seems to be either on the brink of war, financial collapse or a combination of the two.

Ernest Hemingway said: “The panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of its currency, the second is war. Both bring temporary prosperity, both bring permanent ruin. Both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.”

Now let’s look at the known facts of Trump’s opposition. At the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama said, “we never fall up.” For time and space sake I won’t go into the VP’s early start in California, but in her 2020 bid to be president she never received a single vote in the primary, even after a fawning press tried to help her and grew even more after essentially calling Joe Biden a racist, only to be destroyed by Tulsi Gabbard factually shower Harris’ record in California as AG. In June of 2024, there was real talk in Democrat circles to dope her off the ticket because her rating was lower than Joe’s and was bringing down the entire ticket.

After Biden’s debate the ‘die was cast’ particularly when an angry, defiant Joe endorsed her for president. There was the sound of ‘grinding gears’ going in reverse. Mobilizing every political, media, internet, RINO, and any other ally they could think of, once again Kamala gets another makeover, but this one is the top of the line going as far as becoming the “reincarnated Barack Obama.”

The biggest problem is, she must be hidden and especially somehow learn to keep her mouth shut. That’s a very tall order when so many people want to know what and how is she going to govern. On one hand, she claims to be very proud of playing a very important part in the Biden administration, like “Bidenomics is working” (don’t hear that anymore), “I was the last one in the room on the Afghanistan withdrawal”, “I was the deciding vote for the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan” which really ignited inflation, not to mention all the “newcomers” crossing our open borders.

So now with all questions not getting answered, Kamala continually searches for the right words, but even in the most friendly venues (which is only where she has gone to date, including the so-called debate), she spews mostly unrelated words to the question she was asked, leaving friends confused and adversaries laughing and wondering ‘how could anyone trust her as their leader?’ You can hate Trump, but if you’re really honest, chances are you know, for your own good and the good of those you really care about, life was better, especially prior to the pandemic for most people in this country.

David Jaronik