Letters to the Editor

Hopefully more activities like Faith and Blue are in the works for the future

Just wanted to say thank you to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the hosting church, Faith Fellowship, for hosting the Faith and Blue community event on Saturday the 9th of October. It is nice to see people working together to showcase the positive things going on in Pahrump. I really enjoyed all the bands that played from 9 in the morning until 7:30 in the evening. Thanks to Pahrump Calvary Chapel, Trinity Assembly of God, New Hope Fellowship, and Faith Fellowship, for sharing your worship teams with the community.

Thanks also to the Christian bands: Saved By Grace, Prophets of the Clef, and Paradise Rejects for sharing their musical talents with Pahrump. I for one hope to see more events like this one.

Tim Kelly

We need to watch real news to see what is really happening in the world

To all the Trump haters out there who are ignorant as to what is going on, if you just watch news such as CNN, MSNBC, The View, the likes of Rachel Maddow, and other fake news who will not put out the truth or they just plain ignore it, you will not know what is happening in our country.

Seems like all the left wants is to put this country on the fast-track to socialism. I haven’t heard of anyone being condemned, punished or called out as racist etc., they are slamming a Republican or Trump, who was called every name in the book. But you best not say anything about lying Joe or his left-wing Democrat socialist bunch or you will be condemned or called a racist, etc.

I hope most are aware of the citizens and allies Biden left behind in Afghanistan and then he lied saying he would get them all out. Well there are many who are still there now.

Why does he not take questions? His response is, “I was told not to take questions,” or, “I might get in trouble if I do.” He is the president of the United States, but I guess he is just a puppet for the socialist left.

We are no longer energy-independent; our borders are wide open, and so far 1.5 million illegals have come through in the last eight months and transported all over the U.S., many have come with Covid or other diseases. We have lost respect from other countries because of his weakness. Korea is testing new missiles. Biden approved a new pipeline for Russia while shutting down ours on his first day in office.

I can only see inflation getting higher. Prices on fuel, groceries, and all other consumer goods have all gone up. Fastest inflation rate in 30-plus years. Look how crime and killings have gone up! Mostly in Democratic-controlled cities.

Kamala Harris supported donations so that a nonprofit could bail out rioters and looters during the Black Lives Matter riots. She donated money to a Minnesota nonprofit that helped protesters who were arrested get out of jail and break more laws. Our politicians called these peaceful protesters, but many burned buildings and raided and destroyed businesses. Nothing about this was on fake news.

Bill Angle

Some leaders are trying to accelerate the demise of United States of America

Where in our Constitution does it say anyone in a government position can mandate anything? It is beginning to look like the un-American government leaders are trying to speed up the downfall of our great country because if they lose elected officials in this next two-year election, they won’t be able to take our freedoms and less of our constitutional protections.

Our Supreme Court needs to start getting involved with what Washington progressives are trying to do and our judicial agencies need to enforce our liberties by arresting these mandators for sedition and as traitors that need imprisonment.

We the people need to support those who are lawfully fighting for our rights and freedoms. It would probably be even better if all groups fighting the infringements would all get together as one group so we have the best minds and most solvent backing, not piecemeal funding and lack of direction.

The Covid-19 pandemic is proving one thing in my opinion – we have people who actually go out and spread the virus purposely being paid to do so by the very rich elites and Soros.

Sound far-fetched? Then why do we have so many outbreaks in so many places at one time? And with so many officials ready to “mandate” immediately?

Not even polio spread so quickly – anyone wonder?

Henry Hurlbut

Letter writer tallies up administration’s bungling

In just seven short months the moron in the oval office has managed to make America dependent on foreign oil again, by shutting down a pipeline that was 95% complete. At the same time he gave his buddies, the Russians, the go-ahead to finish their pipeline into Europe where they will make Europe dependent and squeeze as much money from them as they possibly can. Wow! Almost makes you wonder if Biden or someone in his family owed the Russians some kind of favor.

Next, he shuts down all exploration and drilling, causing us to be even MORE dependent on foreign oil. Finally, to complete making the U.S. the laughingstock of the world, he asks OPEC to pump more oil so the price they charge us will go down, thus decreasing the rising costs of not only our gas at the pumps, but everything else in the country. Iraq and Venezuela must be laughing their asses off at this one. Oh, and this isn’t a tax increase, it’s just inflation.

But that’s not all. President Trump tried to close our borders to all air traffic at about the time the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the Northwest. DemocRAT politicians fought him and forced him to keep the borders open and the pandemic began. Remember, DemocRAT politicians forced President Trump to keep the borders open. A month or so after he assumed office, the moron in the oval office claimed that HE made the vaccine for Covid-19 available to Americans when he had NOTHING at all to do with making the vaccine ready for Americans. And now these know-it-all socialist DemocRAT politicians and the one in the White House, who has done nothing at all in his previous 47 years in office, are quietly training Americans to do what they’re told. Wear your mask. Close your doors and stay inside. Do not send your children to school. No parties. Wear that mask. Get a vaccine shot. Wear your mask. Get a booster shot. Wear your mask because even if you have your shots you can get the flu again. Wear your mask.

Americans have a very short attention span and with enough propaganda, soon will be following their master’s commands religiously. Remember to wear your mask. You must have your vaxx papers to cross our borders. (Unless you’re an illegal alien, then come on in.) Wear your mask. Show me your papers or you can’t eat in a restaurant or go to the gym. Wear your mask. Many highly intelligent people have already fallen for this. Wear your mask.

And then there’s the southern border. I’m very sure that enemies of the United States saw a way to create this chaos while President Trump was in office. The socialist DemocRATs were already rioting and creating havoc in the streets of America just because they didn’t like President Trump. So I think our enemies took advantage of that and sent operatives to every South American country and many other third world sh*t holes around the world and spread the word that they could have a much better life in America. That all they had to do was cross the border and claim asylum and America would take care of them. Or just send your children. America will take care of them and you’ll be able to join them later. America will give you free medical care, free schooling for your kids, even free money. And they came. Boy did they come. But President Trump had that almost under control. And DemocRAT politicians fought him tooth and nail to prevent it. Then the idiot now in office just opened our borders to anyone and everyone who wanted to come in for the free stuff. Come on in! Make yourselves at home! People from over 100 countries are pouring across the border. (A federal judge has now told Biden to reinstate a Trump policy of illegals staying in Mexico until they can be properly vetted.) Of course he hasn’t complied with the order yet.

Have any of you ever wondered even for a second if there might be terrorists crossing the border along with all the drugs flooding our streets now. What a bonus that is for the cartels and the enemies of the United States. The border patrol is so busy directing and housing over a million people from third world sh*t holes that they don’t have time to police the farther edges of the border. What’s next? Restaurant and nightclub bombings? Maybe a football stadium or a WWE wrestling event? Or maybe a new version of the flu?

Have you ever wondered why China, with a population of over 1.4 BILLION people has only reported 106,615 cases of Covid-19 and has ONLY had 4,848 deaths from it? Probably not. Many of you were too busy hating President Trump to even think about it, and you still haven’t, even though we now have a moron in office. Think for a second, could the Chinese have so few reported deaths because they KNEW about Covid-19 BEFORE it “got loose”. And forced their population, (they are a communist country and can make their population do as they are told or else), to get vaccinated without telling them why or for what reason. Is it even remotely possible? Of course it is.

Let’s see, the idiot in charge has also rescinded tariff agreements with China that were to America’s benefit. That’s probably payback for all the money his family received though. Only fair, right? Gotta pay the favor back somehow. Who cares if Americans pay more for Chinese products and receive less for the products sold TO China. What little there is of that. At least Biden’s family has reaped the benefits of it.

Only someone who, in his whole life has never held a real job, never run a real business and just coasted through 47 years in political office, could make such a MESS of pulling the troops and other Americans and Afghanis out of Afghanistan. Carter’s, (another DemocRAT politician) little helicopter debacle in Iraq doesn’t hold a candle flame in the wind to this! From what we can tell from almost all news channels reporting, Biden seems to have decided to, “Go Now, Just do it! Come on man.” There had to be someone telling him it wouldn’t be as simple as he is. That there needed to be some prior planning. That there is a much bigger and more easily aircraft-accessible airport just a few miles away from Kabul, which I understand is a real bitch to fly into and protect while people are loading into the aircraft. Now Biden has HIS Vietnam. “No,” he told us, “There will be no people falling from helicopters flying from the rooftops”. Instead Biden has people falling from great heights as they fall off the C-17 flying away from Kabul. Thousands of Americans and thousands of panicked Afghans left behind after hundreds packed into those C-17s. Was there time to vett any of those people? Are there any Taliban, Isis or Al-Qa’ida (Death to America), in that group of people who may be off-loaded in Wisconsin, or Texas. Not sure why Wisconsin is being punished, I can understand it for Texas though, red state.

And just as he’s done over the last 48 years, Biden is blaming anyone and everyone else for his blunders. He has even blamed President Trump for the mess he made in Afghanistan!

Hope my Democrat friends noticed that I wrote Democrat POLITICIANS. That is my distinction between those who are controlling and those who are the controlled. Yesterday I was reading about all of the medical personnel who were being fired because they chose not to get vaccinated. And some were being fired even though, for medical reasons, they’ve been told not to be vaccinated. Our local politicians are trying out their control too. It’s not funny that the people who were lauded as heroic for putting their lives on the line to save others during the pandemic are now being demonized and fired for still doing the same thing. Remember. Get your shots! Wear that mask! You don’t get to choose! Wear it, or else. You VILL show me der vaxx papers!

Robert Dole