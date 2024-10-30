Letters to the editor

This has nothing to do with “compassion,” and everything to do with bleeding hearts only looking at surface issues, and not looking at the whole problem.

Wait, what? Nye gets the shaft because we’re rural?

Our water will be gone, no states the water board, we will just let the solar farms have it. They will provide us with dust and dirty solar panels that need cleaning.

Nye County residents have been against giving our water away to Las Vegas, California, and all of the investors in solar farms here in our valley. Apparently, we have no say. We have been told by BOCC it is going to happen, like it or not. SO reassuring.

BLM controls much of the land in Nye County so what they say is the rule of law. From what I have seen in my five years here in this valley, local residents have very little say in how the county is run, and local government authorities do very little to show support for local opinions or wishes.

No true real fight from this bunch. It is left up to the locals and from the outcome we have witnessed, we always lose. Oh yes, we are told we can send letters to the BLM, the governor, etc.

Reality has been a D.C. administration in which we are forced to comply with the new green deal, period! So forget about democracy, we have none when these issues come forward.

Our country is fallen almost to despair, unless change happens in the November election, we are so in need of prayer. I relate Nye with the forsaken peoples that got lost in the wilderness desert shuffle.

History has shown us that all kinds of unwanted things come our way, hoping Nye will approve. We get dumped on weekly. Manufacturers that want to use our dump, glove factory, medical waste, anything from old solar panel parts, chemical waste, lithium, hazardous materials etc. Gridliance power lines and materials.

Really, do you see the Las Vegas area or even California saying yes to this? No! Not in their backyards. But Nye should be expected to take it. We know they have water and lots of desert land and probably many dumps.

Then that brings us to the water supply.

How many times have we been told our water supply is very low? But continually it has been used to supply projects, including solar fields.

Now our water board states OK, because it is “the lesser of two evils”. What is the evil? The residents who live here and support this community and pay water bills?

What a slap in the face people. We lose our water, we get too many solar fields in our area, who knows what else. We are the forgotten.

Do you not think the Spaceport, civic center/fairgrounds, growth of hundreds of more homes in the area, expansion of racetrack facilities might need water? I am not against growth, heaven knows we need sensible growth that benefits all of our community. We will just have to sit and wait to see what the New Year brings to the lovely people of Pahrump and Nye County.

So please, have a shower/bath, do laundry, water your plants, and have nice glass of water, before it is all gone.

Linda Clark