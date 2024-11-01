Letters to the editor

Another veteran gives point of view on Trump presidency

I read with interest Dr. Waters’ Letter to the Editor in last Wednesday’s PVT. He starts his letter on why he “will not (and can not)” support Trump by writing, “As a military veteran…”.

I wanted to give another veteran’s perspective on the upcoming election. I served 24 years as an active duty Army officer. While I disagree with many of the things former President Trump tweeted and said while in office, you cannot dispute the good he did for America (which includes all active duty service members and veterans).

I am voting for someone who has not changed his past positions just to get elected, who proved the good he could do with four years in office, and not for someone in office for the last three and a half years, who promises things she would do if elected president that she has failed to do.

I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, the continued growth of my 401K and the stock market, and a strong person who will not allow our troops to be deployed in support of foreign conflicts.

And, most importantly, I’m voting for someone who secured our borders and saw his policies immediately reversed by the current administration and a continued flow of illegal immigrants.

Jerry Hashimura

Reader who studies people sees other side of Trump

I’ve noticed a very common fact when I look into backgrounds of people, which I try to do [with] authors of books I read, people I think influence others on a variety of platforms. And I sometimes am impressed with people who change their views on important subjects when they give the explanation of when and why they did so.

I never thought much about Trump, thinking he was just a guy born with a silver spoon but after he was elected to the presidency, he really did many positive things for the entire country, in spite of his public persona. Then I saw a big part of his down-to-earth humanity I know very well. I could tell the way he interacted with construction workers. I could tell his father didn’t treat him with kid gloves when he sent him to work.

I made my way from the bottom (sometimes very literally, carrying buckets of excrement from a broken pipe to a field superintendent while not knowing anyone in the trade when I started). I saw company owners treat their sons like fragile babies and I saw others who said “my son is part of the crew, treat him like everyone else and teach what you can, but demand results of his assigned tasks”. It wasn’t hard to tell Trump’s father believed in the ladder education.

Then we have Ms. Harris, who contrary to what Mrs. Obama said, failed her entire life. Her adult life is full of taking advantage of everything, including many things that may not be technically illegal but morally, that got her a more dominant position at the “public trough”.

Today I see the loudest voices and the leaders at the public trough or those that either need those leaders in some way or fear retribution if they step out of line. The best way I can describe it is Trump is threatening to turn over the money changers’ tables and must be stopped at all costs.

David Jaronik