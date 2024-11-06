Letters to the editor

Open border policy good reason to think about vote

With regard to Dr. Waters’ letter, he makes a big point of former President Trump not serving in the military so not understanding the military. He seems to forget or overlook the fact that Kamala Harris has likewise never served.

I am voting for Trump based on his proven record as the 45th president and Harris’ lack of accomplishing anything in her three-and-one-half years as vice president - while saying she’s had a hand in every significant thing the Biden-Harris administration has accomplished …which I take to mean an open border and terrible economy.

She talks about what she will do on her first day in office, seemingly forgetting she’s been in the White House for over three years. She’s said in recent interviews that she can’t think of a thing she would do different if she becomes president — I guess other than completely opening our border to millions of illegal immigrants who have committed and continue to commit heinous crimes and record prices for everything from groceries to gasoline.

I’m voting for the proven four-year record of Trump as president, where our First and Second Amendment rights weren’t eroded, our economy was strong and thriving, and our border was more secure than it had been in recent memory. One of the Biden-Harris administration’s first acts was repealing Trump’s strong border policies and look what has happened.

Stephani Hashimura

Another veteran explains different take on Trump

Lt. Colonel, I want to thank you for your service; I am a fellow veteran, having served for 34 years in the Navy, retiring as a Command Master Chief.

Lt. Colonel, the nation is lucky you are retired! The few Trump-hating generals’ statements have been debunked many times, but obviously the hatred even goes to the lower ranks. Your statement “this is not a political decision,” speaks volumes! The readers of the PVT are smarter than you give them credit. They can judge for themselves when they read the rest of my rebuttal. Had you researched Trump without hate syndrome, you may have supported the military, rather than political stumping for Harris.

Harris’s public statement that “I cannot think of any changes I would have made,” must have totally escaped you! Please refer to her statement as you read!

We are closer to World War III than ever! CCP is preparing; a 7.2% increase in defense spending as of March 12, 2024. Russia’s war on Ukraine backed by other nuclear adversaries has shattered peace in Europe and impacted stability, and its reckless nuclear threats endanger the global non-proliferation regime. We are playing “Russian Roulette” and ignoring Harris’s above comment is asinine. But it gets worse!

One report estimates Beijing is fielding high-end equipment five to six times faster than the U.S, yet Biden thinks this is an acceptable moment to put American defenses on a budget for four years! Harris voted against most military spending including pay raises and VA budgets for all her career! Obviously, Harris thinks money is better spent on illegal immigrants, the Green New Deal or a Marxist country like Iran.

Defense News states, “We are crushed by ship and troop count, for the past four years. Weapon sustainment dollars have fallen and have been unable to even match 2019 levels.” Our military has been under-funded and decimated by woke agendas, tax-paid sex changes for GI’s, ridiculous DEI training, missing recruitment goals, etc.

To paraphrase your words: “I can explain to you that ignorance is merely not knowing.” Now you know!

Your letter reminds me of a saying, “fascism starts with fascinating the fools and then muzzling the intelligent.”

Gene Fisher

USN Retired