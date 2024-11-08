Letters to the Editor

Nobody knows better the grit and sacrifice military service requires than those who donned the uniform.

Serving veterans is a duty and a privilege

Nobody knows better the grit and sacrifice military service requires than those who donned the uniform and the families who stand behind them. That’s why they make the best veterans advocates. But they cannot be their only advocates.

In exchange for the bravery shown by the men and women who raise their hands and sign a blank check, we as Americans make a sacred promise: to help make whole those forever changed by military service. This 70th Veterans Day, let us remember our obligation and meet it head-on.

The upholding of the promise we make takes many shapes. In its most basic form, it requires that when service members are made ill or injured as a result of their service, we agree to ensure that they have the health care, benefits and other resources needed to heal. Oftentimes, this is a lifelong commitment, as the wounds fade but never go away.

But ensuring veterans can transition back to civilian life and lead fulfilling, meaningful lives despite the trials of their service takes more than medical care. That’s because service members sacrifice more than their physical and mental health. They give up years when they could be building families and careers and often return to a nation that doesn’t understand or fully appreciate their service.

To properly support and honor them, it takes a village - or in this case, a country - of people working in big and small ways, from on the ground in local communities to Capitol Hill in Washington. If that task seems daunting, let Amelia Marcum show you how possible, and how rewarding, it can be.

Amelia is a direct descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota. The 21-year-old comes from a long line of veterans, including her great-granddad who served on the USS Samuel B. Roberts (the “Sammy B”) and survived shark-infested waters during World War II. Or her great-uncle, a Purple Heart recipient who served in the Korean War.

When Amelia learned that Native Americans like her family members serve in the military at the highest rate among ethnic groups, she wanted to support, honor and be a part of that legacy.

Recognizing that Native Americans are so often under-recognized and under-served, Amelia developed and wrote a resource guide for Native American veterans. Intended to connect those veterans with all of the resources and benefits available to them, the guide is now used by all five tribal veterans service centers across the state of North Dakota.

In gratitude for her efforts, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a more than century-old nonprofit that serves as the congressionally chartered voice of America’s disabled veterans, awarded Amelia its top scholarship for young volunteers. Unsurprisingly, Amelia plans to use the award to complete college and pursue a career in public service.

Amelia is an example that you don’t have to be a veteran to help veterans. She gives a glimpse into the myriad ways we can step up and help keep the promise to those who served.

As a national organization with chapters across every state, DAV offers numerous ways for veterans and civilians to follow in Amelia’s footsteps. You can volunteer to drive veterans to and from medical appointments through the DAV Transportation Network or volunteer at your local Department of Veterans Affairs medical center. At volunteerforveterans.org, DAV also connects volunteers with veterans in need in their own communities.

So, this Veterans Day, say thank you to those who served, and honor them in kind.

William “Bill” Dolan

Chapter Commander

Nuclear, not solar should be our future

First, I would like to say thank you to Linda Clark, who wrote a very informative letter to the PVT’s Letters to the Editor in the October 30th edition regarding solar power and the water waste that it creates.

Solar and windmills are not the direction we should be going in for our future electric generation, we had the answer a long time ago and abandoned it.

Nuclear was the answer and still could be if it wasn’t for the environmentalist wackos that shut it down. It generates massive amounts of electricity 24/7 regardless of the weather, unlike solar and wind, which are part-time generators.

I agree that we need to cut back and ultimately eliminate the use of fossil fuels to stop and hopefully reverse the climate change that we are currently suffering. Other countries, France and Saudi Arabia to name two, produce most or all of their power with nuclear plants and do it safely. With technology and our superior engineering, I believe we could also do that. I have heard that windmills have a 20 to 25-year life span and solar panels not much more.

Question: What are we going to do with all this junk when they wear out? There is very little recyclable material in either one. So I guess we just dump them in the landfill, thus creating another problem.

George Cross