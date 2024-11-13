Letters to the Editor

As a resident of Pahrump, I have deep concerns about bringing homeless people here with the intent of reintroducing them into society.

As a resident of Pahrump, I have deep concerns about bringing homeless people here with the intent of reintroducing them into society. After housing these people……then what? There are no large-scale employers in this mostly retirement community. If you provide job training, WHERE will they work? HOW will they get to work? WHO will be following up when jobs run out or they lose their jobs?

As it is, many people have to commute to Las Vegas for employment. Walmart and the casinos MAY hire 5-10 people. Perhaps all the fast-food establishments will hire 2-3 people each. There are no career opportunities in this city. This grand plan should be in a large city…..like Las Vegas, where employment opportunities abound and getting to them is much easier.

This has nothing to do with “compassion”, and everything to do with bleeding hearts only looking at surface issues, and not looking at the whole problem. These pie-in-the-sky ideas look nice on paper, and make people have warm fuzzy feelings about “helping the downtrodden”, but only end up not working, and just another government failure that will cost taxpayers a fortune while helping no one. This program needs more people with common sense who will look at the entire problem, not just getting a few homeless people off the streets and into housing. The question THEN WHAT, hasn’t been answered. Thank you.

Bonnie Goldberg

There are still people who treasure our freedoms

Many of us have heard the quote from G. Michael Hopf: “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times. Good times create weak men, weak men create hard times.” Even with what some might call misogyny, just substitute the word “men” with “people”, and you’ll get my meaning.

There seems to be a dominant narrative that Trump is that “strong man” and he is someone to fear because it’s been frequently repeated eventually “he’s Hitler reincarnated”’.

First, I seriously doubt he is and secondly, I believe there are still enough strong people in this country that would easily subdue any attempt to go tyrannical. There is some proof, just looking at the “lawfare” attempts to Trump have actually backfired, giving him more support rather than diminishing support. Most prudent people hopefully still treasure the freedoms our founders envisioned.

David Jaronik

Our country’s military has been seriously weakened

I’m thankful that the PVT has printed approximately 50 of my Letters to the Editor. My rebuttal over a cleverly disguised letter to defend Harris via Trump Hatred Syndrome and “I support the military” by a retired local veteran was not printed. My rebuttal was not important, but knowledge of the state of our military prior to the election was, especially if you acknowledge Harris’ statement that “I cannot think of anything I would do different” for the past four years. Thus, Water’s remarks of his supporting the military were contrary to reality. As a 34-year retired Navy man I follow military development! There is a lot that needs to be done, read below and keep in mind, we’re closer to World War III than ever. Worse, we’ve never been less ready! Trump strengthened our military before, and he’ll do it again!

The chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee has just revealed “our Navy programs are in a crisis, our most important Navy vessel when taking on our peer adversaries are our submarines”. The Virginia class submarine is $17 billion over budget and two to three years behind schedule and our attack submarines will dip below 46 by 2030. China will have 80! Worse, the U.S. Department Treasury (CRS) reports that “63% of our attack submarines are unavailable for deployment”!

Defense News states, “We are crushed by ship and troop count, for the past four years. Beijing is fielding high-end equipment five to six times faster than the U.S., while we do not match the 2019 military budget”. Instead, we’ve been spending on illegal immigrants, the Green New Deal, as well as supporting Marxist countries like Iran. Our military has been underfunded and decimated by woke agendas, tax-paid sex changes for GI’s, ridiculous DEI training, missing recruitment goals, etc.

Gene Fisher

USN Retired

Editor’s note: Letters are published based on space, not content.