Letters to the Editor

Just when we all bask in relief that the march toward socialism will end, we are brought back to reality by the likes of Mr. Humbert’s nonsensical rant in the December 11th paper. I have addressed his irrational statements brought about by his “Trump Hatred Syndrome” several times before.

His “cartoonish” comment and comparison of Trump’s 2016 presidency to right a sinking ship by demeaning Trump’s new agenda will be viewed as utter lunacy. Trump’s 2016 tenure resulted in increasing border security, rebuilding our military, retaining low inflation, no foreign wars, peace agreements in the Middle East, a historical booming economy, and he also reduced 800 bureaucratic federal regulations.

Your statement, “Sadly, the American people have spoken” was right on point. Most of the American people realized how close we came to socialism; not only has it never worked, but soon leads to communism. The only difference is with communism, the government takes all your property and gives you what “they” decide you can survive on, and with socialism the government lets you keep and maintain your property but taxes you what “they” decide they need, hopefully leaving you enough to survive.

Both result in the destruction of freedom. We were well on our way! President Biden’s administration has set a new federal record by filling the Federal Register with 96,088 pages of regulations, surpassing President Obama’s previous record of 95,894 pages. We are subject to thousands of costly environmental regulations, even in our homes, light bulbs, stoves, toilets, hot water heaters, and now electric cars, to name a few. The average impact fee to build a new home is over $98K.

Mr. Humbert, you are right, the American people have not only spoken, but woke up, rather than following a “woke” socialist, transformational society. Hopefully you will too!

Gene Fisher

USN Retired

Unhappy with internet providers in Pahrump

Since moving out here I have had nothing but the feeling of being raped by the internet companies here in Pahrump. They can’t even provide Megabyte (MB) speeds. Everything is in mb’s which are Megabits and it takes eight of these to equal one MB.

We keep getting the same old story of “we’re in the process of upgrading our connections.” They should worry about fixing their current problems. And it’s not just one company, it’s several companies.

Dennis Maisel