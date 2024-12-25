60°F
Opinion

Letters to the Editor

December 25, 2024
 

New policy will affect ‘herd immunity’ in America

Vaccines have saved 174 million lives over the past 50 years, according to “The most comprehensive modeling analysis of historical vaccine impact,” as reported in the highly respected medical journal Lancet. (12-17-24, theconversation.com)

This study encompasses 194 countries and 14 different pathogens, including diphtheria, influenza, hepatitis B, polio, rubella, tetanus, TB, and yellow fever. Soon COVID-19 will be on that list.

The Lancet article says, “Vaccine since 1974 has made the greatest contribution of any health intervention to mortality reduction and years of full health gained.” So, HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to destroy the technological equivalent of the wheel, the internal combustion engine, and the computer chip, all on his ignorant say-so.

Kennedy is currently back-peddling from his long-time abolitionist position and is now saying he doesn’t want to take vaccines away from those who want it, only from those who don’t want it. Who wants a shot! If he institutes this policy we will lose “herd immunity” in America.

Herd immunity is the protection everybody gets because the great bulk of people get vaccinated and this prevents the virus from infecting even science-deprived people who don’t want the shot.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Kudos to the RV park owners on Postal Road

Thank you for stepping up to the plate and fixing not only your water system, but also getting the postal road potholes repaired.

I again thank you; and my car, especially thanks you.

Brian Phillips

During this holiday season, I want to thank people who openly and publicly show kindness and caring to their elderly spouses and families because we all think of good times with our loved ones.

Letters to the Editor

I am writing to thank the person who stole the clothing rack secured by the front door of our store.

