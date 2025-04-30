Letters to the Editor

Only documented citizens should have privilege to vote

Open letter to Senator Cortez-Masto:

Thank you very much for responding to my message to you regarding the SAVE Act regarding voting in Nevada. President Trump also has an executive order to have voters prove their citizenship in order to vote.

As you say, yes, it is unlawful for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. There is little to keep unlawful votes to be cast as our system is an honor system with no real checks and balances and when organizations try to check the voter rolls, they meet fierce resistance as shown here in Nevada by Democrat Socialist Attorney General Ford. Does the statement “Trust but verify” sound familiar to you? You say there are rare instances where this may occur, but it does happen and there is no meaningful investigation into such occurrences. In Nevada, a polling place just happened to find many ballots, and many were found in trash cans or someone’s vehicle trunk. Ballots just happened to be found in someone’s vehicle in the close senatorial election in Minnesota. Where are the results of these investigations?

Senator, you say that the SAVE Act would harm the ability of eligible citizens to vote in federal elections and would do nothing to protect our elections from interference. They can be - if we had paper ballots, one-day voting and proof of citizenship, interference would be nil. You further state that 21.3 million citizens do not have documentation of being a citizen and you further state that married women are among these citizens. The number 21.3 million is precisely why we need documentation of citizens as these are the people who are to be trusted to state they are citizens and how do we know? Answer: We Don’t.

You are insulting married women as if they don’t have the intelligence to savor their marriage certificate, the next most important day of their lives next to that of being born. The SAVE Act will ensure that these folks take it upon themselves to prove they are U.S. citizens and if they don’t, they do not care to be a voting citizen of the United States of America. I know for a fact that the folks who come here legally and take the time and effort to become citizens, know exactly where their documentation is as they are very proud of their accomplishment, just ask them.

As for those who rely on mail-in ballots, those persons who find the privilege of voting so important plan ahead and would order an absentee ballot. Citizens have to take it upon themselves and not rely on the government to take care of them. They have to show initiative that voting is very important to them and their country.

You say American people must be able to trust that the will of the voters will prevail when they go to the polls. Again senator, “Trust but Verify,” and verification will come by the way the SAVE Act.

The Democrat Socialists of Nevada are trying to use all devices that make voting unstable, such as all mail-in ballots, the use of electronic devices, and counting ballots way after the election is over. Look no further than the failed Ranked Choice voting that changes the process of voting and would have caused confusion, a Democrat Socialist strategy. It was on the ballot as Question 3, with the slogan, “Everyone should be able to vote.” A deceitful way of telling voters they are kept from voting. Our Nevada Democrat Socialist Secretary of State, Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar, introduced a massive new bill of over 60 pages to revamp Nevada’s election laws, the use of electronic devices, that are easily hacked, and allowing prisoners to vote electronically while using jail house electronics to vote. If prisoners are so irresponsible that they are in jail at the time of voting, they do not deserve the privilege of casting a ballot.

Nevada’s DMV and Welfare offices should be required to have applicants prove their citizenship before issuing welfare ID’s or driver’s licenses or each ID issued should say citizen or non-citizen. With the new REAL ID card, this will go a long way to keep voting in check.

With voter confidence down, senator, please change your vote in favor of the SAVE Act. (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act)

Arnold Breitenbach