Letters to the Editor

Reader gives us a needed primer on the constitution

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union …

I wonder how many are aware why these words became of importance. I don’t think our lawyers, judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, members of the Senate and House know how important these words are. It says “People of the United States.” It does not say people of the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Russia or any other country of the world but the United States. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay wrote 85 essays designed to bolster our Constitution. When these articles were written they were referring to the people of the United States only.

AMENDMENT XIV (14) Section 1: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

The people of the United States are persons and its citizens.

A. A person owing loyalty to and entitled by birth or naturalization to the protection of a state or nation.

B. A resident of a city or town, especially one entitled to vote and enjoy the other privileges there.

Person: def. - Being a part of culturally established form of social relations such as kinship, ownership of property, or legal responsibility.

Citizen: def. - A legally recognized subject or national of a state, either legal or naturalized.

People who enter the United States illegally are not a resident of a city or town, nor can they vote. They cannot prove their loyalty by birth or naturalization, as they are citizens of another country. They are not culturally established and they do not meet the citizen requirements as they are not persons as defined, nor do they fit Amendment XIV as citizens and are not entitled to due process in court as U.S. citizens are. They are subject to arrest and deportation simply due to the fact they are not here legally. Diplomat foreigners are not subject to arrest.

A simple example would be if someone was in your home and you asked them to leave, they are obligated to leave as the homeowner does not wish them there for whatever reason. To take this even further, if someone enters your home illegally, they are subject to arrest and prosecution.

Today we see a coordinated effort of Democrat Socialists who contend that illegal aliens have the same rights as citizens of the United States by claiming that each illegal alien has the right to Amendment VI (6). This is the amendment of a speedy trial. Here again, when this amendment was written, it was written with the first sentence in mind of our Constitution which is, “We the people of the United States.”

With over 20 million illegal aliens in the U.S., it would be impossible to grant each and every one of them the right to a trial. These people are only subject to an administrative hearing that could be a blanket decision of the Executive Branch and not the Judicial Branch of government. This is what the Democrat Socialists demand and it falls right in line with the Socialist handbook written by Saul Alinsky and Cloward and Piven, which is to overload our complete system with migrants, welfare recipients, lawlessness and loss of morality. They wish us to be a socialist country and they say whatever it takes as the ends justify the means. And by the way, where is the right of the United States to also have speedy trials?

Democrat Socialist Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the time, boasted that he has placed over 250 liberal federal judges on the bench to fight against President Trump at every step. Schumer is the senator who stood on the steps of the Capitol and yelled threats of violence to a Supreme Court judge. Now there are more than 100 challenges to President Trump’s executive orders. These orders just happen to land in these activist judges’ courtrooms and some of these go so far away from constitutional law, that two judges have been jailed for their illegal activity supporting illegal aliens.

From the time of our Greatest Generation, when our country came together and fought against world dominance by the Germans and Japanese, we have slipped into a money-grabbing society to fight silly endless wars making our banks, politicians and military complex rich. Our morality has sunk to the lowest level ever and I can see why Iran for instance calls us the Great Satan as the differences could not be greater. We have gone so far left, that things are not black and white anymore and are totally obscured. A U.S. Supreme Court judge cannot even define what a woman is. The UK Supreme Court has defined what a woman and a man are, can we?

Please, “We the people of the United States”, turn us around and make us a great moral nation again.

Arnold Breitenbach