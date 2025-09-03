Letters to the Editor

Every summer, workers across the Southwest face serious risk from rising temperatures.

Mental health struggles hard to spot in workplace

Every summer, workers across the Southwest face serious risk from rising temperatures. Between 2011 and 2022, nearly 500 U.S. workers lost their lives to heat exposure, while more than 33,000 suffered illnesses or injuries that kept them off the job. Employers often respond with precautions like water breaks and shade because they know heat is dangerous.

But there’s another hazard in the workplace that takes even more lives and is much harder to see: mental health struggles.

Across the country, more than 5,000 construction workers die by suicide each year — five times the number who die from job-related injuries. Other high-risk groups include miners, transportation workers, and protective service employees. Nearly one in five workers in construction and mining also live with a substance use disorder, double the rate among all U.S. workers. Here in Arizona, suicide rates among working-age adults have risen 33% over the past two decades.

The cost of mental distress

Just like heat stress, mental distress comes with serious costs to employers. The National Safety Council and NORC at the University of Chicago developed the Mental Health Cost Calculator to make those costs visible. It shows employers spend more than $15,000 annually on each employee experiencing mental distress.

But investing in solutions pays off. Research shows every $1 spent on mental health treatment returns $4 in improved health and productivity. Supporting employee mental wellbeing is not only the right thing to do — it’s good business.

The role employers play

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and OSHA recognizes Construction Suicide Prevention Week September 8-12 this year. These efforts raise awareness, but awareness alone is not enough. Employers must lead.

That means more than offering an Employee Assistance Program. It requires creating a workplace culture where mental health is openly discussed, where policies are clear, and where supervisors are trained to recognize distress.

In industries like construction and mining, stigma still runs deep. Too many workers believe asking for help will make them look weak or put their jobs at risk. Employers have the power to change that culture.

Steps to take now

The National Safety Council recommends:

■ Acknowledge risks. Long hours, job insecurity, and high stress all affect mental health.

■ Train managers. Equip them to spot warning signs and connect workers to resources.

■ Strengthen HR policies. Compassionate, clear procedures prevent small struggles from becoming crises.

■ Educate employees. Regular communication normalizes mental health and makes resources accessible.

A call to action

Workplace safety has long meant protecting workers from physical dangers like heat. But safety also means protecting mental health. Mental health isn’t separate from workplace safety — it is workplace safety. When employers treat it with the same urgency as physical risks, they save lives and build stronger, healthier organizations.

At the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council, we’re committed to supporting employers with tools and resources to make that happen. Learn more at nsc.org/MentalHealth.

And for those who may be struggling today: Call the Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988.

Rick Murray, president and CEO, Arizona Chapter National Safety Council