Letters to the Editor

I watch the news, where masked men, without badges, grab people off the streets and take them to prison(s), some which are in foreign countries.

Reader wants government nightmare to finally end

My first reaction to these masked men is surely this is happening in South America, or Russia or North Korea or China – not in OUR country!

And our own president praises and boasts of his warm relationship with Putin, a war criminal, a dictator who murders his own citizens.

Wake up, fellow citizens! Be vocal, protest, and vote, vote, vote, to end this nightmare.

Judith A. Beay

California governor seems to suffer from memory loss

Governor Newsom said last week that “…the GOP will continue to do absolutely nothing while our kids are being gunned down. This is sick.”

Does he forget that it is the GOP that is arresting and deporting illegal immigrants and fighting crimes in various cities across this country? He seems to forget that it is Democrat-led cities that are refusing to work with federal law enforcement to help get rid of crime in their cities.

He also forgot that it is Democrat prosecutors and judges that are refusing to prosecute and even releasing arrested criminals with little or no bail.

Many of these criminals have extremely long rap sheets, yet they are back on the streets to commit even more crimes in no time at all.

He seems to forget that finally, when a criminal is prosecuted, the punishment resembles only a slap on the wrist. When are the Democrats going to realize that “no bail” and “soft on crime” does not work?

Also do the Democrats forget that federal law overrides any state or local law? Well Governor Newsom, perhaps it’s time you looked in the mirror to see who the “sick one” really is. And by the way, to help your memory, try Prevagen.

Mark Johnson

Glad for the study but the photo was staged: Resident

A big thanks to PVT for front page coverage of serious traffic issues at exit of Mountain Falls.

Although this news article was needed, it seemed more like a staged photo op for our want to be star Debra Strickland, of the BOCC.

Now you ask why I would report this?

Please LOOK at the vehicle in photo that is exiting from Mountain Falls.

This is the very identifiable vehicle owned by Strickland. She does not live at Mountain Falls. So why PVT thought this was necessary to feature her car leaving into traffic was not needed when there are hundreds of vehicles that leave Mtn. Falls daily onto Highway 160.

One could surmise this was all staged for a theatrical photo op for Strickland.

Was she mocking this traffic problem, was she laughing at our complaints? I personally felt betrayed. We don’t need this type of staged news coverage at Mountain Falls.

Not only is this area dealing with massive new home construction and the ever-not-wanted Fairgrounds, pandemic shelter soup kitchen, more traffic, poor air quality, noise, we still have a desperate need for infrastructure to handle this growth. And NO money to do so. We are told NDOT has no budget to fix traffic problems and will proceed with the maybe years-long study.

Good luck with those options. I pray for everyone safety and that no one gets killed.

Linda Clark