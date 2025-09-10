Letters to the Editor

Attackers have no concern for ICE agents’ families

It seems the mask-wearing narrative of ICE agents and other law enforcement agencies is echoed by politicians and pundits as well, to some citizens, as being on par with the Nazi Gestapo or some other evil government agency.

This could be due to ignorance of existing facts, and or having no concern for the agents or their families [including their children], knowing attacks on ICE and other U.S. agents and their families have increased 375%.

If you haven’t seen clips of all the actions of spitting and throwing things at these agents and their vehicles, including rocks and bricks, you’re living in your bubble. There are enough crazies in the world that are easily convinced to take violent action against anything or anyone they don’t agree with, and many people know and use even false narratives to encourage violence.

For some obvious proof, just read the statement written by Ryan Wesley Routh at his trial in the alleged assassination attempt on Trump before the 2024 election. Letting emotions direct your thinking over considerations and factual evaluations usually doesn’t help the individual or those around them.

David Jaronik

Maybe we just aren’t yelling loud enough to politicians

Regarding Mountain Falls/160 intersection, which along with Calvada/160 deserved category “Z” a long time ago, NDOT studied the 160/159 corridor three years ago with two hearings in Pahrump in 2022 and this report released in 2023: https://www.dot.nv.gov/projects-programs/-studies/sr-160-and-sr-159-corridor-study

Recommendations included roundabouts at both Calvada plus Mountain Falls where they enter, as well as widening all remaining two-lane segments of Nevada 160 within the town of Pahrump. What is lacking is follow-through by our state Department of transportation while they lavished hundreds of millions of dollars for cost overruns on the Henderson “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange of I-11/215 and $50 million to widen just one mile of Tropicana west of the Strip. Meanwhile, they refuse to acknowledge their responsibility for the “Bank of America” corner of 160 and 372 where memorandums need to be attached to the transfer of title to the new convenience store/gas station providing the future relocation of curbs and driveways to allow for construction of a long-due right-turn lane so emergency responders are not trapped in the queue of vehicles. This is a slam-dunk as no fixtures or underground wiring need to be moved.

There is a larger question of why infrastructure and resources vital to our community are treated with such contempt by Las Vegas power brokers. Congressman Horsford took no interest in the disgraceful state of NV-160 on his way to the Southern Nevada Detention Center. He also did not intercede with the BLM to halt permitting of the water-sucking, desert-destroying solar plants after being approved by the Clark County Commission. Could it be that the petty backbiting tone of the recent letter about the Mountain Falls intersection arouses more amazement than sympathy by outsiders in a position to help rather than hurt us? So what if it was a commissioner’s vehicle in the picture? Our county commissioners have a thankless job dealing with the many adversities facing Pahrump whether we agree with every one of their decisions taken. Let’s get this thing fixed before having to look at any more mounds of stones and crosses.

Bill Stremmel