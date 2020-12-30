Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com

Wild horse roundup is part of plan for extinction

The roundup of our wild horses at Fish Creek HMA is illegal because the BLM Director Pendley was not the legal director and his orders therefore are not legal. This removal of so-called excess wild horses must be stopped immediately.

Only approximately 105 wild horses are to be left and this is not a genetically viable number. Also 30 mares are to be given PZP to sterilize them. This is a plan for extinction and is against the Wild Free Roaming Horse and Burro Act and this atrocity must be stopped now.

Barbara Warner

We can’t always separate emotion from reason

All mammals have a level of feelings and maybe because humans also have a greater ability to reason more than other mammals, we have the ability to personally justify those feelings even in the face of strong evidence that contradicts those feelings.

It’s nearly impossible for humans to honestly separate reason from feelings and many humans aren’t even aware that much, if not most, of their lives are conflated and can sometimes work against an individual’s best interest. Feelings are important in all our lives as well as a society’s but can be detrimental to an individual as well as a society without truthful honest reasoning.

There have been some people that have risen to positions of leadership that had the ability to separate reason and feelings at crucial times when critical decisions needed to made, but they are few. Margret Thatcher seemed to be one of these people. Some of her quotes include: “People don’t think anymore. They feel. (saying things like) I’m uncomfortable; I’m sorry, we as a group were feeling….. Do you know that one of the greatest problems of our age is that we are governed by people that care more about feelings than they do about thoughts and ideas”. She also said speaking to a young woman in politics; “It used to be about trying to do something, now it’s about trying to be someone”.

Those statements can easily apply today too. Think about the announced appointments of the “new” (?) incoming administration’s accomplishments and abilities seem to have become an afterthought compared to the importance of if you belong to a favored group or not. If you are part of a favored group you get extra credit toward a position, if you are not you get demerits unless you can make a convincing enough ‘Mea culpa’ to the favored groups. What can possibly go wrong with this thinking?

David Jaronik

It’s not easy to see your candidate lose but move on

Ms. Riney wrote, “There is truly no doubt in anyone’s mind that they (the Democrats) stole the election.” Ms Riney is wrong because Trump did not produce one shred of evidence that showed voter fraud; despite the fact that he and his lawyers filed lawsuits approximately 40 times in courts, some presided over with Republican judges. In fact, all of Trump’s petitions were dismissed for lack of evidence. Not even our supreme court, filled with Republican judges, three of them appointed by Trump, would hear the cases filed by Trump and the Republicans. Again, no evidence of fraud was ever presented to the courts.

I followed the polls daily for one month before the election, and they had Biden highly favored to win. So, it wasn’t any surprise to many of us that Biden won.

Trump did some things that were good, like pushing all out for an early vaccine to COVID-19. However, he also did some things that were not good, like pardoning convicted killers of a 9-year-old child in Iraq.

I know it is not easy to see your candidate lose. We Democrats had to endure eight years of George W. Bush and four of Trump. But, I firmly believe that regardless of how we feel after each election, we must and should maintain our free and democratic constitutional privilege of our citizens to select at the ballot box the people who govern us. Many have died for this sacred privilege. Those who advocate abolishing this privilege by violence should be ashamed of themselves.

Jim Ferrell