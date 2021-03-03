Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com

Abolishing two-party system is answer, says reader

Jeepers creepers, been in Pahrump over a year now. We absolutely love it! Except for too many people here who need to move to a place that accepts socialism ….like in California or many, many, many other places that like socialists, killing children and killing the economy!

I lived in New York State growing up, Hawaii, California, Idaho, Nevada and Texas. All had some good and not so good in them. Obviously, the pandemic has been destructive to all things American regardless of where you live!

Still, the fighting, backbiting and name calling never ceases! Democrats vs. Republicans! And there my friends is real problem. Washington and Lincoln thrived without these problems. It’s time. Time we stopped it.

We’re all sick and tired of the party crap in D.C. Lying by both parties. Cheating by both, fighting by both, arguing by both. Then they both go to lunch or dinner, and it’s all forgotten and fixed?

It’s not! Nothing is fixed. It’s a sham. A big joke on —- taxpayers!

So what’s the solution? Do you know? This is too easy, but taxpayers are too busy surviving COVID, business rebuilding, families to raise, golfing for dad and moms raising the kiddos.

We must state by state, county by county, stop using two-party politics completely. We abolish party names and distinctions and everyone is equal and party-less! We do not refer to any state with any reference to any party or affiliation to such — We are ALL registered as an American. Period.

Nationality is valid regardless of race, creed, color, number of white parents (a small joke) or the dog you have!

Have a great day and smile. The Good Lord is watching and listening!

Dano Savino,

U.S. Air Force and Vietnam Veteran

President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities in question

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., along with other Democratic congressmen, have requested President Biden relinquish his sole control of the “nuclear football.” Sadly, I agree with them, and they would have much more information on Joe’s cognitive condition than anyone in the public.

Anyone who has been observing him for some time now, know it goes beyond “that’s just gaffe-prone Joe.” As sheltered and protected from public view, when he does make appearances they are very short, rarely questions, especially from anyone except sympathetic questioners, and even then more times than not he gets lost.

VP Kamala Harris may have more cognitive abilities but publicly comes across as an ‘airhead’ laughing at things that aren’t funny at all and require serious thought. It’s one thing to desire Trump and vote against his brashness, but no one can deny he was his own man.

And even when he talked blustery and did actually take economic steps against some deserving adversaries, with the exception of ‘droning Soleimani’ he tended to want to stop the U.S. from being the “police” of the world. The biggest question all people in this country should have is: just who is running this thing now?

David Jaronik

Money may not buy happiness, but it does buy power

It seems as if America has its own human God – George Soros, or at least that’s what George says. And with his $18 billion plus, he wants to control the media, especially conservative ones. The liberals are all in his pocket already.

Yet, he’s not under news coverage for anything … why? Oh yes, because they are all doing exactly what he’s paying them to do. Except for conservative medias. It seems he goes after the conservative media’s sponsors until they stop their sponsorship.

Remember Fox News with Glen Beck? That’s why he no longer works for them. Now he is going to remove Sean Hannity, a Fox employee who has everything verified many times before reporting on it. This is unusual in the other mainstream newscasting. I guess News Max will be his next target.

I think it is a sad state of affairs when someone so rich can dictate to 300 million-plus people, what they see and hear on the news.

This is a reminder of the 1930s in Germany. No one there combined their energies to stop the rise of a madman.

Since George says madness runs in his family and says he also has fits of madness and now believes he is God and above the law, maybe we should all gather together to stop him.

Henry Hurlbut

Reader challenges some statements in recent PVT letter

Patricia Growden wrote, “I guess you didn’t like living in a free country,…you don’t live in a free and safe one anymore,…our freedom of speech and constitutional rights have been violated by this administration.” Ms. Growden, please tell us which “freedom of speech and constitutional rights have been violated by this administration.” She also wrote, “Also, I guess you didn’t like being energy free anymore. The ones above have put us back under the thumbs of foreign sources.”

I think Ms. Growden was referring to the recent cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. If so, Ms. Growden, what kind of Kool-Aid have you been drinking? The Keystone Pipeline carried the lowest grade, tar pit sand oil, from a foreign source, Alberta Canada, not America. The pipeline had the second largest spill, nearly four hundred thousand gallons on North Dakota wetlands. And, aren’t you aware that fossil fuels are not renewable? Most importantly, we don’t have to wait until we have completely choked our environment on hydrocarbons, and have killed millions more because we can and are converting to clean, renewable energy.

For example, I have recently signed a contract for a turbine, and am likely to have more added on one of my farms in Oklahoma. The income to me is substantial, and will likely exceed income from my oil royalties in the near future. This is proof that substantial amounts of new clean, non-polluting energy will be produced, while collectively creating many high-paying jobs. Why and how can right-wingers object to this? Think about it, renewable and no pollution. You won’t hear about this on Fox News because they are suckups to dirty oil interests.

Like you, I want what is best for all of us. But, unlike you, I have not been programmed by the interests of dirty oil, which is likely Fox News.

Finally, retired police officer, Arnold Brietenbach, did not accurately represent President Biden’s characterization of our nation’s police forces. I was a volunteer of a major police force in California for a few years. While I met some of the finest officers, I also learned about some in our country who were not worthy to wear the uniform and display the badge. One had killed an innocent 12-year-old child. Some have been drug addicts and dope dealers. Some are racists and have killed non-resisting black people. Some have raped and killed women to hide the evidence. And most recently, some former police officers participated in an insurrection against our Capitol. Such police officers are undesirable and our police departments, as well as ourselves, deserve better.

Jim Ferrell

Resident responds to recent ‘Pahrump dump’ letter

I am responding to Jean Williams Frenette’s letter saying that Pahrump is becoming the Dump on this side of the Hump.

Frenette complains people have too much junk and the shipping containers they have put on their lots are ugly and should be taxed and painted. The entire idea of a container is to put the unsightly junk inside of one.

Jean wants to know if we should rename Pahrump “Mearsk” or “Hyundai.” We are full of Toyota, Hyundai and Honda cars. Should we rename the town “Toyota Village”, “Hyundai City” or “Honda Crossroads”?

And maybe we wouldn’t have all of these containers from China if we made our own products. These containers have been made into homes for our citizens; they are taxed and painted. With the coming high gas prices and taxes put upon us to pay for the new green deal, more containers may have to be used for homes here.

We could have a contest to see who could come up with the best new name for Pahrump and it shouldn’t rhyme with dump. Just an idea.

Karen Stone

Why are politicians unable to just tell us the truth?

The Wuhan Virus has presented some very interesting, but unintended consequences. Roman sanitation systems, from 3000 years ago, were overturned by Sisolak. I never did find out how shutting down the restrooms in Nevada was going to control the Wuhan Virus. Then there is the limitation of customers/patrons entering restaurants, to be served at a table to six. When we, as a family entered a restaurant in Beatty, we were told that four generations of family members were prohibited from seating at the same table. We had two great-grandparents, two grandparents, two parents and two children altogether, but we were informed that that constituted a dangerous situation, and the two great-grandchildren would be removed to the vehicles in the parking lot. That is a violation of the NRS.

We are becoming increasingly aware of the lack of need for government employees. Schools are closed more than they are open, but school employees are still on the payrolls, something that is going to cause the collapse of this nation’s economy. The private sector is not paid for hours not worked, and if enough of the private sector becomes unemployed, the public sector shall collapse. Government employees, of every description, are reliant on taxes paid by the Private Sector’ and are not able to fund their own employment by the taxes that they pay from wages that the private sector provides. The public sector shall ultimately collapse. It has become obvious that we could survive quite successfully with a 70% reduction of public sector employees.

We have Fauci bathing in the ‘limelight’ and having his ego inflated with each appearance. Problem: Fauci has demonstrated an ability to change directions. He has changed his position so many times it causes me to wonder if he ever had a direction planned. We were informed by Fauci, in the beginning that 20% of the population would die from the Wuhan Virus. As it stands now, I see a fatality rate for this nation to be 0.2%. That reminds me of the 20% fuel savings predicted under the “55 NSL”, but in reality it saved 0.9% to 1%.

By some miracle, the drug manufacturers have been able to produce a vaccine that cures the Wuhan Virus, but I am still waiting, after 70 years for the promised cure for the cancer virus. I am very suspicious of this latest chest-pounding statement. Have we been lied to for so many years that most people have forgotten the billions of dollars we have spent on research? Cure cancer? What dangers exist with this vaccine? All that I know is; 60 years ago I got my first flu shot, and within hours had the flu, spent a week in sick bay. 55 years later, reluctantly, I got my second flu shot and the first pneumonia shot. got pneumonia, lost half my left lung, spent 24 days in a worn-out hospital bed, and still am reminded by the pain from the very serious lung operation. Now my government thinks that I am going to be forced into another episode of their ‘Do Goodedness’ medical practices, so that I can die from their ‘miracle vaccine’. I expect that you know the answer.

Why is it necessary for politicians to lie to us, constantly? The problem increased exponentially when Obama entered the White House, has continued unabated for 13 years and looks like it shall continue until we are a communist nation. I tried to warn everyone, became branded a ‘racist’, and Obama went into the White House. Then Trump entered the scene, and we had a wave of prosperity unequaled in our history, only to be destroyed by Obama supporters, and we are headed for an economic collapse. Shame.

Wayne Brotherton

Term limits are only way to ensure service before self

Human nature being what it is, we don’t all process or interpret information exactly the same way. But I’m certain that a majority of Americans have no misunderstanding about the assault on our nation’s capital. If justice prevails, those directly responsible, along with every prominent individual who in any way supported or countenanced the deaths, destruction and interference with our government’s activities, will be dealt with appropriately.

It was encouraging that some Republican members of Congress denounced the attack and demonstrated greater concern for preservation of our democracy than loyalty to the former occupant of the Oval Office. Whether or not the second impeachment of Donald Trump will serve a greater purpose, remains to be seen. In any event, that a sufficient number of voters were dissatisfied with constant turbulence in the previous administration, is an issue now clearly settled. We’re moving on. And in the coming years we will see how well promises made become promises fulfilled.

Beyond that, I have long understood that American politics has never been described as a ship of state floating on smooth water. Rough and bumpy has long been the norm. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Strongly held and diverse opinions can lead to sensible conclusions.

However, I am equally convinced that political careerism and unfettered lobbying of congressional officeholders, isn’t nearly so productive. Rather, they sow the seeds of corruption. The only mechanism than will ensure service before self, is term limits on elected positions at every level of government. To paraphrase the words of Thomas Jefferson: The tree of liberty must from time to time, be refreshed by replacing elected officeholders.

In my limited grasp of our political roots, I’ve gathered that the original mandate went something like this: If you have a vision to improve the country, and if you have adequate support of a constituency, come forward. Do the best you can in the time allotted. Then return from whence you came.

Ralph Bazan

Animal lover concerned about high school rodeos

Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history. The proposed high school rodeos will likely be super-spreaders of COVID-19.

Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Animal injuries and deaths are commonplace, veterinary care rare. The PRCA has required on-site vets only since 1996, after FIVE animals were killed at the 1995 California Rodeo in Salinas.

Most of rodeo is bogus from the get-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. And they certainly did not put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with painful “hotshots,” kicks and slaps in the holding chutes. Some “sport”! Indeed, rodeo is not a “sport” at all. It’s a macho exercise in domination.

The United Kingdom banned rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Lest we forget, COVID-19 was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are connections to be made here, folks. Are we up to the task?

Eric Mills,

Action For Animals coordinator