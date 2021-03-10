Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com

Reader expresses disagreement with letter

Most have become immune to Mr. Ferrell’s continued Trump Derangement rhetoric. His comments as to why Mr. Smith (in his Feb. 24 letter) did not specify why his stress level was so high over problems with the country show obliviousness, no documentation will suffice to socialists, let alone Trump haters.

Mr. Ferrell has not noticed since Trump left office we have put transgenders into the military, girls’ bathrooms, and devastated girls’ sports, thus chances for scholarships; our Constitution is under attack, especially the First and Second Amendments; we have gone from a self-sufficient energy country back to relying on the Middle East; we are being systematically forced out of our cars with skyrocketing gas prices. Small businesses are going bankrupt as never before, over-tyrannical regulations, with more to come. Much of the so-called relief money being printed will be going to bolster blue failed states. Plans to get 11 million new voters reinforced by open borders for more citizen voters is a joke.

While I was the mayor of Sea Tac City, Washington I was elected to a 35-member chair Public Safety and Crime Prevention Policy Board leading 600 elected officials’ general membership for the National League of Cities (NLC). Our job was to meet in four different states annually to determine the three most pressing public safety issues for Congress to target for funding. In 2010 the main issue was illegal aliens. We divided the chair up into teams to to study costs, welfare, medical, crime, etc. Our study depicted there were over 22 million illegals, not 11 million and the costs were astronomical.

Even though the NLC represented 81,000 cities, we received a blunt directive from Obama stating his administration would disband the whole organization if we did not back off!

The real goal is a one-party system, by sheer voting numbers, or stacking the court. Either is a sure thing – it spells socialism, loss of freedom, a ruined economy, as has happened in every other country this was attempted.

Mr. Ferrell, I assume none of this bothers you, but if this new world and socialist agenda comes to fruition, you may want to keep your wheelbarrow in good working order as you will need it to haul cash just to buy a loaf of bread. I also suggest you research what happened in Venezuela and maybe you will not need an explanation for Mr. Smith’s stress.

Gene Fisher

Voter thanks ex-president for giving it his best

To President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years!

Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore economically, or any other way. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.

Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate. Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again.

Thank you for supporting our nations’ flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag. Thank you for supporting our nation’s law enforcement organizations, and understanding how difficult their job really is.

Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigrations, and bringing to justice the thousands of criminals that flood brought us. Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.

Thank you for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags; and for your commitment to strengthen our military. Thank you for operation warp speed and keeping your promise to bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to us in less than a year.

Thank you for never-ending attempts at bringing peace to the Middle East and your support for Israel. Thank you for your tax relief, and thank you for our energy independence. Most of all though… Thank you for taking a damn rotten job that you never had to take!! Thank you for caring enough for this country to want to try and make a difference.

Thank you for showing America how little career politicians actually work for their constituents, and for showing us how much those politicians despise you for showing America how easy it is to build a great nation, rather than rape her to line their own pockets and stock portfolios.

Thank you for allowing us to experience a president that wasn’t a lifelong politician, but a lifelong American.

THANK YOU, MR PRESIDENT, YOU DID YOUR BEST!

Sincerely,

Frank C. Gardner, Executive Director,

Oregon’s Paiute Tribal Gaming Commission (Ret.)

Cheating is OK – as long as it’s with the right people

Has anyone else noticed how drastically the rules have changed over the years?

I’m sure many of us heard and were taught mostly by our parents and others “work hard for things you really want, save your money and save for a rainy day too, be honest don’t cheat, always try to be fair with others, respect the elderly and etc.”

So many of those rules (which really are just sound principles) have all but disappeared, maybe ‘exponentially (a well-worn word today) since “the-everyone-gets-a-trophy” era. You no longer need to save for anything just get enough support and demand entitlement to it, the government will provide, that is if you voted the ‘right way. cheating is allowable just make sure you’re cheating ‘right’ people or entities, few elders mean anything and are more in the way than anything else, unless of course if they are giving me stuff directly otherwise the government should just take their stuff to give to me and maybe others on the approved list.

Few realize there are some real dark clouds gathering over this country and it’s the way of life that will also have a negative effect on the rest of the world and most of the world will be blaming the USA for all their problems too. Milton Friedman once said “You can have socialism or you can have open borders but you can’t have both”, yet we continue to try along with all the other undeniable rules we continue to break, like continually printing money that has been losing its value that has been tried many times before and failed many nations if allowed to go on. If we don’t decide to take control and change things those changes will take control of us and give us no choices. There are very few in D.C. that are will to even acknowledge there could be a problem over the horizon and may find themselves a very precarious position in the not-too-distant future.

David Jaronik

Resident responds to recent ‘Pahrump dump’ letter

I am responding to Jean Williams Frenette’s letter saying that Pahrump is becoming the Dump on this side of the Hump.

Frenette complains people have too much junk and the shipping containers they have put on their lots are ugly and should be taxed and painted. The entire idea of a container is to put the unsightly junk inside of one.

Jean wants to know if we should rename Pahrump “Mearsk” or “Hyundai.” We are full of Toyota, Hyundai and Honda cars. Should we rename the town “Toyota Village”, “Hyundai City” or “Honda Crossroads”?

And maybe we wouldn’t have all of these containers from China if we made our own products. These containers have been made into homes for our citizens; they are taxed and painted. With the coming high gas prices and taxes put upon us to pay for the new green deal, more containers may have to be used for homes here.

We could have a contest to see who could come up with the best new name for Pahrump and it shouldn’t rhyme with dump. Just an idea.

Karen Stone

Covid vaccination clinic service deemed excellent

Congratulations to the people who conducted the COVID vaccinations at the Dpt. Of Emergency Services for an excellent job!

They were organized and efficient. The workers processed everyone quickly while remaining friendly and courteous. Thank you all!

Beverly Chavez

Pahrump still has some honest, decent citizens

This is my fifth year in Pahrump. I really like it here, and one reason are the merchants and our “small town” atmosphere.

Last week I finished shopping for groceries at Smith’s. Loaded my car, and decided to be a “good guy” and return my cart to the designated cart rack. I sent it off with a shove, got in my car and drove off.

I drove a few hundred feet, realized I had left my purse in the small cart basket, and heart pounding, immediately drove back to the cart rack. It was a bright red, small woven purse, but of course was

gone.

Nearly in tears, I started to run to the store, only to hear someone shout, “It’s in the Customer Service!” Of course, with times so desperate, I had doubts it would ever be seen again. I ran, upset and nearly in tears, to a chorus of, “It’s okay,” and “over there!”

Dan, a long-time employee, helped rescue my purse, and I was so grateful. Please print this letter to thank Dan, customer service and to let people know that our town, despite all the stresses and impacts of world events, still has honesty and decency.

Thank you,

Patty Vinikow

Reader hopes administration will fulfill promises made

An individual with limited oratory ability, a background marked by questionable values, someone who has never experienced anything remotely like the struggles many Americans face routinely, and who likely has never known personal risk to any meaningful extent, has influenced and emboldened groups that do not cherish our democracy, who lack compassion, and are possessed by hate.

What Donald Trump has accomplished reminds us that words have power, and the power to persuade can have either a beneficial or harmful effect. The various results speak for themselves.

President Biden has made it clear to the world that “America is Back.” And following a period in which their trust was shaken, it is enormously important that our global allies regain confidence in the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, there is much work needed on the domestic front. My hope is that during the current administration, promises made will become promises fulfilled, and that the hate-mongers will lose their impact.

Ralph Bazan

There’s some clearly anti-American stuff going on

There is a war going on. We need leaders and citizens to step up if we are to win.

What is Nye government and businesses worried about? Opening up! There’s a flicker of light at the end of the darkest tunnel in our lifetime, but Nye government wants to “open up” and reinvigorate this killer. It’s nothing more than greed, although stupidity is close behind.

I’m a child of the greatest generation. When our country needed them, citizens didn’t turn their backs – as you are doing with COVID. My dad painted for the military, after work. Mom’s candy factory repurposed and made rations for soldiers – employees volunteered for no pay. There were no PPP grants or government stimulus/relief checks. No unemployment, sick pay, vacation pay or health insurance. There was ONLY winning the war, and nearly every American gave time, money, or both, sacrificing for four years.

Now we face a similar, evil opponent. In one year, it has killed 500,000 Americans! Instead of banding together to defeat this enemy, our supposed leaders spend time passing ridiculous, unenforceable resolutions. Our misled citizenry and the business community say “too bad” to those who will die so they can “open up”. They ignore the only defenses we have now: wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding groups, not traveling, and vaccination. How hard is this? Not hard.

You’re failing as Americans. Leaders should be helping to save lives, including promoting mask-wearing and social distancing. Instead you thumb your nose at science and forsake those who will die because of your greed and ignorance. I’m sorry that business is curtailed, and kids are missing school, and you need to wear a mask. But I’m MUCH sorrier for the dead and dying.

There is not even a recommendation to wear a mask on the Nye County COVID-19 information website (www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information) or on their linked prevention tips. Unbelievable! This is near-criminal “guidance” – blatantly disregarding every reputable infectious disease expert in the world.

During World War II, 400,000 U.S. soldiers died for YOUR freedom. Almost every American stood solidly behind the effort. They made real sacrifices, for four long years. In this pandemic, a large percentage of Americans, especially our so-called government and community “leaders” are willing to sacrifice half-a-million-plus souls so they can drink at their favorite bar! It isn’t just wrong; it’s insane. It’s clearly anti-American. One thing certain: because of your selfishness, there’s no chance you will ever be referred to as the greatest generation.

Dan Harrell

Animal lover concerned about high school rodeos

Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history. The proposed high school rodeos will likely be super-spreaders of COVID-19.

Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Animal injuries and deaths are commonplace, veterinary care rare. The PRCA has required on-site vets only since 1996, after FIVE animals were killed at the 1995 California Rodeo in Salinas.

Most of rodeo is bogus from the get-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. And they certainly did not put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with painful “hotshots,” kicks and slaps in the holding chutes. Some “sport”! Indeed, rodeo is not a “sport” at all. It’s a macho exercise in domination.

The United Kingdom banned rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Lest we forget, COVID-19 was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are connections to be made here, folks. Are we up to the task?

Eric Mills,

Action For Animals coordinator