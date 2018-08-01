Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Reader disputes columnist’s statements on veterans issue

After reading Dennis Myers’ latest attempt at journalism in the Tonopah Times-Bonanza, I firmly rest my case – that not only is he trying to rewrite history, but is a cog in the growing wheel of fake news media in our country.

A Vietnam era veteran, who served his time in Germany, Myers is telling Vietnam veterans (who actually served in Vietnam), that the cruel abuse those brave men suffered upon their return home, is all in their minds; (all 20,000 plus).

Myers claims he talked to Vietnam vets at some V.A. facility, which I believe is a lie. For, if he had, he would have all the evidence needed to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt, those abuses did in fact take place.

What could possibly be the motive for Mr. Myers to try and prove otherwise?

When writing his next editorial I hope Mr. Myers will keep in mind that we, the people are not as stupid as the left-wing media thinks we are.

Scott R. Hadley

Tonopah

Editor’s note: The column referenced appeared in both the Pahrump Valley Times and the Tonopah Times-Bonanza in July.

Grateful resident thanks compassionate officer

On July Fourth I found my brother, Charles Franklin, deceased on the floor of my spare bedroom. I called 911 and the operator asked if I wanted to preform CPR. I replied no, he is cold to the touch and his eyes are open.

Officer Bissel was the first to arrive at my home, and even though I knew my brother was deceased, he started performing CPR and this lasted approximately 15 minutes until paramedics and the coroner arrived.

I cannot imagine doing this. I wanted to thank him publicly for his kindness in our time of grief. So many officers are disrespected in their jobs for what they deal with. Officer Bissel is one of the kindest humans who has come into our lives. Thank you.

The family of Charles Franklin

An idea to save government programs from bankruptcy

Maybe this would assure the Social Security Administration, Medicare, and other programs would survive bankruptcy. At present, deductions for these programs have a cut-off salary/earnings amount.

How about eliminating this cut-off and do the same percentage to whatever one earns. This would increase the funding many times over the present. It would also make it fairer to everyone.

The next idea is to use these programs for what they were specifically set up for; not for wars, illegals’ needs, disasters, etc.

Only citizens (legal) of America should benefit from them. Not a citizen? Not eligible. Maybe those here illegally would decide to become legal. What do you all think?

Henry Hurlbut

Be thankful there are animals here to see

To all the whiners, I read Friday’s paper about the wild horses and burros.

Leave Pahrump or put up a fence. Who was here first, surely not you. Appreciate God’s animals.

This is 2018. Be glad there’s even any left to see. So quit whining and be glad they’re here. God is good.

Ralphel Vaccaro

Death penalty a measure of justice to family, society

A recent editorial in the PVT reminded me that while death and taxes may be inevitable, what isn’t nearly so certain is that justice will prevail.

There is a man now waiting on Nevada’s death row who was convicted of a particularly heinous murder. It has been reported that he wants to be executed without further delay. But he, along with prison officials and the people of Nevada, are stymied. Why? Because certain required lethal drugs are not available. And this we are told is due to the source of these pharmaceuticals being reluctant to supply them. If that strikes you as absurd, you are not alone.

Think about this. When law-abiding Americans are sent off to war, some will not return alive. But on the matter of capital punishment, opinions vary sharply. These questions persist. How should it be done? And, should convicted killers actually be put to death? Because exceptional circumstances may arise, every case must be dealt with on its own merits. Meanwhile, common criminals, psychotics, and zealots of every stripe, go about murdering people they don’t even know and who have done them no harm.

Those in opposition to the death penalty might change their minds after personally experiencing the pain and trauma of losing a family member or friend at the hands of a cold-blooded killer. Let them watch as the dead are photographed in place and remain there until a forensics team has done its work. Let them see the corpses being placed in body bags. And let them watch as the killer is taken away, alive more often than not, to a confinement facility where medical treatment and food are provided.

When all arguments have been exhausted and the death sentence imposed, execution by firing squad is sure the quickest, cheapest, arguably the most humane, and certainly an expedient method for dispatching the convicted killer.

That final step can help cleanse and restore an aggrieved community. It can also provide some measure of justice for those who lost their lives, for heartbroken family and friends, and for society as a whole.

It has been said that justice delayed is justice denied. A point of view worth considering.

Ralph Bazan