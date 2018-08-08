Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

California could prevent some of the wildfires

Are my wife and I the only ones looking at California? You know, the sophisticated, suave, ecologists, rocket scientists, hypocrites?

Doesn’t California have laws that prohibit cigarette smoke from storming across the property line, into the offended nostrils of the elitist California neighbor? It is probably a felony.

For a half of a century, I have watched Californians with amazement. Every summer they have wildfires. Every summer they put out the wildfires. Every season they get more rain and more vegetation. Then the big fire comes along, and the 50 to 70 years of fuel built up by the refusal to accept the wildfires, takes charge. Had Californians left the fires alone, the seasonal burn-off of accumulation of fuel from the previous season, would leave room for the new, but fresh fuel, come the dry spells.

The ‘Greenies’ simply cannot, will not, shall not recognize Yellowstone Park. The really big wildfire has not hit California, yet. It shall be a wildfire that will overwhelm California, much as the wildfire got the upper hand in Yellowstone.

More important, Californians are sending their smoke, their pollution to Nevada. We get all of their pollution. Smog comes up the valley in Amargosa Valley every morning, to remind us of the effort that Californians burden us with the expense of, but they don’t heed or accept.

Until such time that Californians take the required precautions, to remove fuel around their domiciles, they shall face increasing wildfires. I see Nevadans seeking compensation from the state of California, for the damages that are incurred by the malfeasance of the government of California. Adam Laxalt should file lawsuits against California, Gerry Brown and all in government subordinate to Brown. Watch as those folks who lost their homes, build the same structures, in the same locale, with the same conditions, and another wildfire shall burn them out again. And they shall, again, turn to the taxpayers across the nation for funding to do it all over again, exactly the same way. Camarillo State Hospital exists for those that repeatedly perform exactly the same task, over and over, but expect different results. We have Lakes’ Crossing, if Camarillo overflows.

Wayne P. Brotherton, Sr.

Retiring pharmacy store manager thanks the Pahrump community

Recently, I have retired from CVS Pharmacy as of July 1, 2018 and would like to thank all my customers, friends, and fellow employees that I have made contact with at CVS.

I have been at that store for 20 years and have met some great people. You all will be missed!!!

It has been a pleasure to serve this community all these years and I am looking forward to retirement. Thank you Pahrump, I will miss you all.

I will still be living in Pahrump because I love serving this great town.

Thanks,

Larry Small,

Your former CVS Pharmacy Store Manager

Democrats should acknowledge state of country

Perhaps the greatest political upset of our lifetime was the election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States. In October of 2016, the New York Times proclaimed on their front pages that Hillary Clinton had a 91 percent chance of winning the election. All the polls indicated that Clinton could not lose. So, how could so many polls, media outlets and Democrats have gotten it so wrong?

They assumed too much and greatly underestimated the mood and power of the American people. They fervently believed that after the people elected the first African-American president, that now was the time to put the first woman into the highest office in the land; and who was more entitled as a former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state than Hillary Clinton?

But, by the end of Barack Obama’s second term, the American people came to the realization that voting for a presidential candidate because they would become the “first” whatever, is not a smart reason to elect a president. Ordinary citizens across this magnificent nation saw their taxes continue to rise, major companies going out of business, friends and neighbors losing their jobs.

They contemplated why Obama would apologize to countries around the world for our unprecedented history and the sudden massive expansion of terrorism around the world, with Americans being a major target.

The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare became anything but affordable. President Obama mistakenly spoke out about individual incidents where African-Americans were killed by police in the course of committing crimes. As a result, the nationwide swelling of a movement called “Black Lives Matter”, whose ambition was to kill cops, emerged nationwide. The U.S. Supreme Court crammed down the throats of the American people, that we must accept same-sex marriage. Not since the Civil War had our country been so divided.

Enter Donald J. Trump, a phenomenally successful businessman, a Washington outsider, a man who so deeply loves our country and recognized how severely divided it was.

Unlike the Democrats and liberal left, Trump did not pander to individual identity groups espousing what they wanted to hear. He boldly expressed in no uncertain terms, exactly where he stood on issues and what he would do as president and let the chips fall where they may.

The American people picked up on this refreshingly bold new approach in seeking public office. They liked this brash man of strength and unwavering convictions. They saw in Donald Trump a strong leader, unafraid of controversy, willing to trample all over political correctness in order to get things accomplished.

As we approach the 2018 mid-term elections, despite what the liberal left-wing press would have you believe, there is no possible way Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives.

The economy is booming. Unemployment is at a record low. Taxes have been cut and people have more money to spend. This is what the average American sees happening in their lives and these are the type of results that get politicians re-elected.

Scott R. Hadley