Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Longtime businessman supports Yucca project

I recently noticed in the R-J that the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce had a delegation of a hundred in Washington D.C. lobbying against Yucca Mountain. I have been an L.V.C.C. member for over 40 years. I do not remember ever taking a position on Yucca. I am a long-term supporter of Yucca, and I assure you that many, if not most of the business members are also.

Listed below are the reasons I support Yucca.

1. Good-paying high-tech jobs for Nevada

2. The potential to receive hundreds of millions of rate-payers’ funds already collected by East Coast users that would benefit all Nevada taxpayers.

3. The fact that stainless steel containers used to store fuel rods are virtually indestructible.

4. These containers would be buried in a solid rock vault 1,000 feet below the surface, and monitored 24/7, as opposed to currently being stored in pools close to existing power plants within close radius of millions.

5. The long-term potential to use uranium for productive purposes.

6. The fact that in the unlikely situation that a leak occurs, these casks are readily retrievable.

7. As for the transportation, I propose expanding the existing landing strip at Jackass Flats (spitting distance away from Yucca) and flying the fuel rods in a C-5A type transport plane from the East Coast, by far the cheapest and safest way of transporting same.

8. In conclusion, get over the hysteria, “the sky is falling Chicken Little,” and grasp the opportunity at hand.

Respectfully,

Jim Marsh

Faulty fencing reason for burro and horse problem

The problem with wild and burros is the fence the BLM put up over 40 years ago on Roadrunner Road.

It has been vandalized by people for whatever selfish reason and the BLM refuses to fix it. Pahrump absorbed this area to get our tax money but they won’t fix it either.

For over 20 years a group of volunteers tried to put in cattle guards and fix fences but fell short of finishing.

These animals live naturally. If the fence was intact they would go to the springs in the mountains and live as they have for hundreds of years.

I also wanted to thank the person who made the caution signs to help protect the animals but this is not a roadside fight and the recent sign is uncalled for. I have lived with these animals and love them. Yes, they can be destructive to property but remember, they are out of their habitat.

I was also involved in an accident while a herd of burros were crossing the highway. Unfortunately, a pregnant female and my car both died.

Let’s quit arguing and get this fence fixed. Save the people and the animals.

Laura Lamb

Lack of support for free library concert sad

On July 27 the Pahrump Community Library held a free concert, a violin, viola and flute musical variety. Only nine people were present.

Come on, Pahrumpians – support the entertainment at the library. You missed a great musical!

Sandra Jones

Democrats should acknowledge state of country

Perhaps the greatest political upset of our lifetime was the election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States. In October of 2016, the New York Times proclaimed on their front pages that Hillary Clinton had a 91 percent chance of winning the election. All the polls indicated that Clinton could not lose. So, how could so many polls, media outlets and Democrats have gotten it so wrong?

They assumed too much and greatly underestimated the mood and power of the American people. They fervently believed that after the people elected the first African-American president, that now was the time to put the first woman into the highest office in the land; and who was more entitled as a former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state than Hillary Clinton?

But, by the end of Barack Obama’s second term, the American people came to the realization that voting for a presidential candidate because they would become the “first” whatever, is not a smart reason to elect a president. Ordinary citizens across this magnificent nation saw their taxes continue to rise, major companies going out of business, friends and neighbors losing their jobs.

They contemplated why Obama would apologize to countries around the world for our unprecedented history and the sudden massive expansion of terrorism around the world, with Americans being a major target.

The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, became anything but affordable. President Obama mistakenly spoke out about individual incidents where African-Americans were killed by police in the course of committing crimes. As a result, the nationwide swelling of a movement called “Black Lives Matter”, whose ambition was to kill cops, emerged nationwide. The U.S. Supreme Court crammed down the throats of the American people, that we must accept same-sex marriage. Not since the Civil War had our country been so divided.

Enter Donald J. Trump, a phenomenally successful businessman, a Washington outsider, a man who so deeply loves our country and recognized how severely divided it was.

Unlike the Democrats and liberal left, Trump did not pander to individual identity groups espousing what they wanted to hear. He boldly expressed in no uncertain terms, exactly where he stood on issues and what he would do as president and let the chips fall where they may.

The American people picked up on this refreshingly bold new approach in seeking public office. They liked this brash man of strength and unwavering convictions. They saw in Donald Trump a strong leader, unafraid of controversy, willing to trample all over political correctness in order to get things accomplished.

As we approach the 2018 mid-term elections, despite what the liberal left-wing press would have you believe, there is no possible way Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives.

The economy is booming. Unemployment is at a record low. Taxes have been cut and people have more money to spend. This is what the average American sees happening in their lives and these are the type of results that get politicians re-elected.

Scott R. Hadley