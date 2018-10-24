Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Election has been hard on remote control use

I’m so glad the elections are almost over. I’ve used my mute button so much I had to drill a tiny hole in it and glue in a small brad so I can find it in the dark!

Pete Wallace

Thanks to honest Walmart shopper who found wallet

To that charitable, nice and generous citizen who took my wallet to the customer service desk at Walmart after I had left it in the store, you are my hero (or heroine).

I am grateful for your honesty and responsibility. I cannot thank you enough for what you did for me. Much gratitude,

Janice Gilmour

Reader urges everyone to get out and vote

If we are all tired of the juvenile drama coming out of the White House, let our votes for the midterm elections mark a starting point to end a Republican Congress that insists on enabling a divisive leader that may have colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

It does not matter whether you voted for Donald Trump, or, you are Democrat, Republican, independent, or first-time voter, it is time for you to take responsibility as a citizen in a mature democracy to correct the horrible mistake made when the Electoral College made Donald Trump president.

Let me be clear, no one can afford to sit out the 2018 midterm elections if he or she believes in decency, global warming, political fairness, inclusiveness and the respect for women. I quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” John Fitzgerald Kennedy. What will we do for our country on November 6, 2018?

Alfred Waddell

We need to reduce the use of fossil fuels

We need to eliminate or reduce worldwide use of fossil fuels within the next ten years—or else it might be too late to stem the tide of global warming. (We probably still need to harden the power grids of democracies against EMP attack, as well as have ground-based GPS backup systems.)

Alex Sokolow