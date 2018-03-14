Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue’s letters to the editor cover a wide range of topics.

Recognizing importance of non-partisanship now

I commend Ms. Stacy L. Riney for her letter to the editor published March 2, 2018. Ms. Riney displays a new type of courage needed by members of both major political parties during this coming election cycle. As Ms. Riney suggested, all voters should temporarily set aside party loyalties for the benefit of our younger families. I believe we should all seriously take to heart the words Ms. Riney wrote in her next to last paragraph.

“I am very frightened for this country and my grandchildren and their children. I do not care what your affiliation is in politics. My plea to you is to do what is right for God and this country.”

It is important for readers to consider the fact that less than two percent of our nation’s population own or control 98 percent of the wealth and are our political and religious leaders. The remaining 98 percent of the population are merely supporters and followers. However, it is we, the voters who allow the agenda-driven minorities to shape our lives.

Unknown to many citizens of our nation and members of both political parties is the fact that our nation’s Constitution is threatened by unseen forces infecting both political parties with an agenda to destroy our nation’s Constitution and create a one-world government.

It is we voters who will decide the fate of our nation’s Constitution in the upcoming two elections. I believe the words in our Constitution granting us individual freedom will prevail should each eligible voter heed the thoughts of three earlier men written during perilous times.

Thomas Pain, during our war for independence said, “These are the times that try one’s very soul.”

Socrates said, “There is only one good … knowledge, and there is only one evil … ignorance.”

Samuel Johnson said, “Knowledge is of two kinds, we either know or know where to find it.”

Our social and political structures hang in the balance and I implore future of members of both parties to open your minds to what is not reported by the mainstream media. The future of our nation will be decided by your vote. Cast it wisely.

Dwight W. Hunter

YouTube propagandizing with political perspective

For those who are familiar with the book, “1984” by George Orwell, the time has come. Our constitutional First Amendment rights are now being swept away by the internet YouTube provider. YouTube is now taking down channels providing alternate news not being covered by the mainstream news media.

This act of censorship by YouTube is politically motivated by the views of YouTube’s management that is connected to the alphabet media outlets to propagandize citizens with one political perspective.

YouTube management is denying you, the voters, from an alternate source of information; open your minds and learn the deeper agenda of those receiving your vote.

Dwight W. Hunter

Thank you for another great classic car show

I would like to say thank you to Mountain Falls for the Fun Day Car Show on Saturday, March 10. Without them we would not have had a car show. Pam Sager, Event Coordinator, did a great job for us. Thanks to Rick and Skip for their help.

Also, Valley Auto Plaza’s Rich Bennett, Gregory Mer and Mike Garcia for their contribution and interest in the car show.

Last, but most important, are the attendees, their beautiful cars and their continued motivation (in spite of the rain) to keep classic cars and new cars a fun hobby for all. The success of this show shows that there is a huge interest in classic and beautiful cars here in Pahrump. People came from Arizona and California to attend and have fun with their cars.

Thanks,

Gary Michalsky

Sometimes victims are just looking for reward

If one is injured by another and is awarded something in return (job, money, etc.) and signs a nondisclosure legal documents, that’s it. That is the last time it can be brought up. Yet “Me Too” people don’t have to abide by the document? OR because they did not want the attention but submitted because THEY wanted something in return and got it (such as a part in a movie, a job, special favors or money) yet they still feel they are entitled to come out and condemn their “attackers.”

Real rape victims (adults) report as soon as possible to authorities and usually see a doctor or go to a hospital for verification. They do NOT sign a nondisclosure agreement and accept anything for the violation. The only time restitution for the violation is given is through the courts.

To wait months or years to reveal the inappropriate happening after receiving gifts just shows they allowed the violations to happen to get some things in return. Sort of like the girls in the business of streetwalking – $$$.

It seems to me this is what “ME TOO” is about – just using themselves to get something. But I could be wrong …maybe.

Henry Hurlbutt

We should be considering the potential for harm

Like other Americans I am deeply troubled and struggling to get my mind around the horror that occurred in that Parkland, Florida high school. It is all but impossible to grasp how anger or a desire for revenge can reach a level that motivates the mass killing of innocent people.

Parents, grandparents, and every compassionate person is desperate for a way to finally end the madness that seems to have no end. There are those who believe what should be done is gun up! And be ready to shoot the bad guys, anytime, anywhere. And the gun lobby, which includes arms makers and the NRA, will oppose most legislation that could limit citizen access to firearms.

In the news, thoughtful speakers have made the point that turning our schools into fortresses is the wrong thing to do. I agree. As a retired prison inspector with the Florida Department of Corrections, I can say with certainty that a prison-like environment is not conducive to a wholesome learning experience.

Short of rescinding the Second Amendment, what reasonable steps can be taken to keep guns out of the hands of those who should never have them? It seems to me that at least part of the solution involves process.

For example: In the United States driving a motor vehicle is still viewed as a privilege, rather than a right. Surely, considering the potential for harm, buying a gun ought to be at least as involved as qualifying for a driver’s license.

As it relates to the lawful sale of firearms, a workable process might include the following:

• Complete an application that requires answers to pointed questions, such as: Why do you want to purchase a firearm? For hunting? Target competition? Self-defense? Other: Explain in detail.

• Have you ever taken medication for anxiety or depression?

• Have you ever been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder? While many would avoid the truth, some responses could be very enlightening.

• Applicants must meet certain requirements of age, citizenship and pass a thorough background investigation that reveals any involvement with law enforcement with law enforcement, criminal history and known mental health issues. This could generate a RED FLAG for local law enforcement, ATF and the FBI.

• There must be some exceptions on the type of firearms that may be purchased. Guns originally or specifically designed for the military should be unavailable for public sale.

• Buying firearms via the internet must cease. “Casual” or person-to-person transfers must be strictly regulated. Virtually all sales of guns should be from a licensed dealer, who must witness the purchaser’s signature on an application to be submitted for processing. This could take far more than three days.

Realistically, there is no final solution that can eliminate gun violence. Criminals and the mentally disturbed will continue to acquire firearms. But something more must be done to protect the general public, students and our children. I intend to send my thoughts on this matter to my representatives in Washington. I urge others to do the same.

Ralph Bazan

Another way to make schools safer for our children

As a member of the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary I get to observe what goes on in Pahrump and one thing I noticed that should be addressed is our Pahrump schools.

We should be locking the doors as soon as the kids are in school for the day. If there are parents or visitors that show up after the start of school they can ring a buzzer, and be let in electronically. Until the schools can have that type of buzzer system installed there are employees situated very close to the doors that can easily let someone in. By the way, this will not only protect the students, it will also protect the employees and teachers of the school.

There were times when I had to serve papers at one of the schools and upon entering there was no one to be found in the office or sitting at a desk. If the doors were locked, this of course would not happen because if I had to ring the buzzer someone would have to answer the door.

Those of you who work in our schools, have you talked to someone in charge to see if you can get your doors locked? Locking your doors can be your first line of defense.

Michael Miraglia

Fundraising booth successful at Balloon Festival

Tales of Nye County would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone that made their recent fundraiser at the Balloon Festival very successful.

We would like to thank all the businesses that donated raffle prizes: Mountain Falls Golf Course, Romero’s, Fitness for $10, Master at Arms, Nicco’s, Bookworm Haven, Ron Fellows Performance Driving School/Spring Mountain Motor Sports, Golden Casino Group, Liquor and Tobacco Express, Glenda, Becky, Heather and DeAnna at Today’s Image, Tawny at Salacious Skin and Body Spa, Secret Sisters, Groomingdale’s, Get Framed, Elizabeth, Dore and Paula at Fresh Image Salon and Do It Best Hardware.

A big thanks to Beverly Hembree for taking all the donations and turning them into beautiful baskets, Lacey Beard for making delicious cookies and Nevada Realty for sponsoring our booth.

We would also like to thank all the volunteers and the public for supporting Tails of Nye County. We are Pahrump’s only 501c(3) spay and neuter charity. Please check us out on Facebook.

Nancy Guin

Tails of Nye County volunteer

Thanks to our local hospital and ambulance service

Recently a family member suffered a heart attack at our home here in Pahrump. I called our ambulance service who responded immediately. She was taken to our local Desert View Hospital and then flown to Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas.

I am writing this letter to commend our local ambulance service and Mercy Air and especially our Desert View Hospital. What a great job done by all three. We who live here are very lucky to have these services. Kudos to Desert View Hospital and how wonderful the hospital is for all of us.

Tom Saitta

Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Inc.