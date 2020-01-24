Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Email address correction for letter

In a letter written by Karen Duryea, published in the Jan. 15 Pahrump Valley Times, the email address was incorrect. In the letter the email address the writer provided was cut off and continued on the next line in the column, putting in a hyphen that did not belong. The PV Times regrets the error. The correct email address is pahrumpboard@gmail.com

Music lovers in Pahrump are luckier than they realize

I have lived off and on in Pahrump since 2002. I have been in almost every establishment that serves adult beverages and has dancing and live music. I am amazed at how much pure talent there is in this small community. Dean West for one is exceptional at what he does and his music is my type and style, being born and raised on a farm/ranch in western Kansas. I am 83 years young and still have fire in the furnace, as us older people say and think.

So in search of entertainment the other day, Sunday to be exact, I ventured into a small bar and grill on Bell Vista, the last one on the right as you are going to Death Valley, and was overwhelmed by the young man that sat there and played his heart out for the few people who were present.

His name is Jeffrey Michaels and he does his music in a fashion that is so entertaining and engaging that I was drawn into his world for four hours of my life and I enjoyed it so much that I just had to sit down and write this letter. If you are ever afforded the opportunity to hear this person display his talents you will be well rewarded. He writes and sings his own music and has played with people like Buck Owens, Dwight Yokum and the like. He had a tip jar sitting there which I and a few others gladly contributed to. He came from the hills of Appalachia and told of his roots.

So please support this type of talent when you can.

Stacy Riney

Reader hopes that impeachment trial will be brief

It seems the House trial couldn’t come up with enough anti-Trump charges to give to the Senate to remove our president, so now they want to tell the Senate how to do its job to remove Donald Trump.

If any of you watched the proceedings it was, in my opinion, as an outrageous spoiled child, like actions that 6-to 8-year-old children use to try to get around their parents’ restrictions, accusing senators and the chief justice of not conducting the trial fairly the way the House wants.

Thankfully, they did not prevail and hopefully this trial will be short and not use up time and taxpayers’ monies like the Mueller investigation and House trial for the president’s removal.

Hopefully, come November the working people of our country will reaffirm the 2016 election choice again.

Henry Hurlbut