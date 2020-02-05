Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

Let’s drain the swamp, no matter who drowns

Debra J. Saunders’ article “President Trump and the company he keeps” in the PV Times should stimulate a worthy discussion. I have a good deal of respect for Saunders, finding her to be one of the few journalists attempting to reveal truth honestly.

Here’s where discussions begin. First, anyone who paid attention at all knew Trump was never an ideologue. At times he was a Democrat, at times a Republican, making political donations to both sides, even to some who are considered mortal enemies like the Clintons. Trump could easily be considered a pragmatist. I’d say due to his background as a builder, meaning get the job done, and if something is not working well, change it, and even if that means long-term practices and people are the problem. This system certainly upsets the status quo of many entrenched bureaucrats and politicians, maybe even threatening their very existence in some cases. So resistance in entirely predictable.

As far as questionable people around him, any leader must deal with a wide array of people, from the very good to the very bad. Anyone checking history can remember people like Reverend Jeremiah Wright and Bill Aryes, etc., who later, we were told, Obama barely knew.

Saunders’ concept of Trump “bringing in” his own swamp is interesting and at some level may even be true, but it may create an opportunity for some exposure and elimination of the swamp in general if there is a bloodless war in it. Thinking about the majority of the counties in the U.S. who have most of the wealth in the country surround Washington, D.C. yet produce almost nothing in the tangible real world.

As far as Ukraine and impeachment, there are many players helping to “muddy” it up and are, or have, strong ties to the swamp creatures, even on the right that may not want it to be clarified, but I for one would like to see it all, no matter who drowns.

Keep digging Debra.

David Jaronik

Letters should be sent to Congress on term limits

If you haven’t read Thomas L. Knapp’s latest editorial in the Pahrump Valley Times, published Jan. 30, you should. His summary describes the true nature of the Department of Defense, various administrations and military contractor shenanigans that have been going on since the 1960’s.

Knapp’s commentary is of course not the first to characterize our country’s combat escapades as too many, for too little gain, and for far too long. Wasted American treasure in lives and dollars is a testimony to a government bureaucracy that knows no bounds.

From time to time, people who have been active within the system saw fit to sound the alarm about what is really going on in our capital city. But their words barely penetrate or gain the attention of ordinary citizens who are busy at their jobs, raising families and trying to maintain an acceptable standard of living. Our ignorance of the facts, and our willingness to ignore whatever the government puts out, is precisely what politicians, military leaders and their contractor affiliates most desire, a population that is uninformed and accepting.

The latest attempt to exercise congressional oversight via the impeachment of President Donald Trump, exemplifies how ineffectual Congress has become in maintaining a balance of power in our democracy. Those who occupy the hallowed halls are especially good however at passing legislation that collects and distributes your tax dollars, as well as telling constituents about the wonderful things they are accomplishing on their behalf.

Years back, I read an amusing political jab that appeared in the New York Times, I believe. It went like this: “I know you believe you understand what you think I said. But I’m not sure you realize that what you think you heard is not what I meant.” The blurb was titled, “Elide obfuscation.”

Somehow that little absurdity became embedded in my memory. It seemed funny in the past, but as a retiree with more time to observe and hopefully understand, I no longer find humor in those words. Rather, they reflect a worrisome reality.

Friends and neighbors, you’ve read or heard it often enough. Even so, it is important to keep in mind that vested interests in Washington will not give up their perks, positions and preferences, until term limits become the rule for elected members of Congress. Right. You know that as well, but doubt that anything will change? History has shown us that America is all about change. We’re diverse. We’re eager. And we are world renowned for our ability to overcome.

I would welcome the opportunity to join with others in signing letters to Nevada’s congressional delegation, citing our well-founded reasons to limit their and their colleagues’ time in office … Not just once, but again and again until that message can no longer be overlooked, or avoided.

Ralph Bazan

Medicare for all might just be a nightmare for all

I’m a 58-year old retired union electrician who used to have the greatest health insurance plan with no co-pays. But that changed drastically after I was diagnosed with cancer. I was put on Social Security disability and in February 2018 I was informed that being covered under Medicare was now mandatory and co-pays would now be a norm. Then my son died from a self-inflicted gunshot. I felt the need for some professional help so I found a grief therapist. But Medicare does not usually cover mental health and they refused to pay. I tried to self-pay but due to unexpected expenditures I just couldn’t afford it so now I’m just white-knuckling it.

I am not complaining. I am simply suggesting that Medicare for all is more likely to be a nightmare for all like it has been for me.

Everyone deserves access to health care but l we don’t want the government taking over health care. We deserve to make a choice. We deserve to keep the insurance our union worked so hard to negotiate. We deserve to keep the insurance our employers offer us if it fits our needs. That’s why I support a public option. And that’s why I support Tom Steyer for president. Tom knows economics. With his plan, private insurers will be forced to compete with the public option’s lower costs through improved pricing, service, and quality.

Health insurance is not a one size fits all and Tom Steyer understands that.

Rodney Fitch

Interesting things to consider before November

Here are some interesting points to think about prior to 2020, especially to my friends on the fence, like moderate Democrats, Libertarians and Independents, the never Trump Republicans and those thinking of “walking away” from the Democratic Party.

Women are upset at Trump’s naughty words — they also bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray.

Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women’s rights only matter if those women are liberals.

No Border Walls. No voter ID laws. Did you figure it out yet? But wait… there’s more—-

Chelsea Clinton got out of college and got a job at NBC that paid $900,000 per year. Her mom flies around the country speaking out about white privilege.

And just like that, they went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections.

President Trump’s wall costs less than the Obamacare website. Let that sink in, America. We are one election away from open borders and socialism. We are fighting evil.

They sent more troops and armament to arrest Roger Stone than they sent to defend Benghazi.

Sixty years ago, Venezuela was fourth on the world economic freedom index. Today, they are 179th and their citizens are dying of starvation. In just 10 years, Venezuela was destroyed by democratic socialism.

Russia donated $0.00 to the Trump campaign. Russia donated $145,600,000 to the Clinton Foundation. But Trump was the one investigated!

Nancy Pelosi invited illegal aliens to the State of the Union. President Trump Invited victims of illegal aliens to the State of the Union. Let that sink in.

A socialist is basically a communist who doesn’t have the power to take everything from their citizens at gunpoint … Yet!

How do you walk 3,000 miles across Mexico without food or support and show up at our border 100 pounds overweight and with a cellphone/computer/I-pad/drugs/weapons?

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants to ban cars, ban planes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works. She calls Donald Trump crazy!

She is jealous and envious. Like these fake news 25-54 year-old reporters on CNN, MSNBC, Post, Times etc etc., who claim to have all the answers!

I spent 40-plus years in the radio/TV Cable media. Socialists know nothing!

Dano Savino