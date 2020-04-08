52°F
Opinion

Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

April 8, 2020
 

Pahrump resident says thanks to first responders, local law enforcement

I would like to commend all of our local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS technicians. Thank you for risking your lives for all of us who live in Pahrump.

Without your leadership, caring, and responsibility to be there when we call you, we would face a town of no order and chaos. Instead, seeing the sheriff at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays when I shop at Walmart leaves me feeling safe to shop. Thank you.

I have seen your patrols around town and know you are there to handle any disturbance. Please continue to protect us as you have done so well.

Again, to my fellow citizens, stay home. Let’s do our part to keep Pahrump safe in these unsettling times.

Betty Cotner

Politicians should keep personal opinions private while serving the public

In last Wednesday’s PVT, Mr. Ken Neitz wrote about “All Americans have the right to express their views”, and I find myself agreeing with some of what he wrote. However, I disagree with him on one point he made, that being about Mr. Blundo, Mrs. Strickland and Mr. Koenig.

The entire Nye County Commission does have the right to express their own opinions when they are acting as private citizens. But when it comes to their commission duties, meetings, attending functions as a county commissioner or in any way acting as a county commissioner, their private opinion needs to be put to the side when representing ALL the people of the Nye County, because, their personal opinion does not matter. The business of ALL the residents matter, not just what matters to a select view so they can get votes for their upcoming elections.

And that should have been pointed out to them by the county manager and the county lawyers before the meeting and before placing that agenda item, yet neither of them did their jobs. Many of the current county commissioners use to come before the Town Board and voice the same concerns as I am doing right here.

Do you think if the Town Board had placed an agenda item for or in favor of Presidents Clinton, Bush or Obama, there wouldn’t have been comments just like the ones I am making here? You bet there would have been! And on top of that, the members of the Town Board would have been screamed at and threatened with recall notices and ethic complaints being filed (which happened often by the way) and from some of the current county commissioners.

Mr. Neitz’s comment about veterans is correct, but keep in mind if you will, not one of the current commissioners has ever served this great country of ours in uniform or by picking up a weapon to defend it, or had to write their own last will and testament at 18 or signed on the dotted line to give everything up to and including their lives for this country.

So, Nye County commissioners, start acting like county commissioners and stop your political grandstanding. The residents of Nye County are watching what you’re doing and saying.

Bill Dolan

Past Town Board member

Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.
COVID-19 and how residents are ignoring the self-quarantine
By Tim Burke

Some residents of Nevada ignore the call for voluntarily self-quarantining and social distancing. There are still a lot of people out in the community, and traffic on the roads is still substantial. If you make a quick trip to pick up essentials at the grocery store, you will see that stores are still being overrun by shoppers madly searching for the ever-elusive rolls of toilet paper and paper towels. Head into a big box hardware store to pick up repair parts, and shoppers fill the aisles who have no idea what social distancing means. Bored at home and seeking something productive to do, homeowners have decided to occupy their free time by tackling projects around the yard and house. Signs around the stores asking shoppers to maintain social distancing are largely ignored by many as they go about their business. Yes, you will see some residents wearing surgical face masks. You will also see some wearing homemade masks of cloth or windsocks pulled up and cover their face and nose. Some shoppers, as they navigate down crowded aisles, will move to keep at least six feet between them and other shoppers. Then there are those shoppers who crowd in on top of you as stand waiting to check out without any regard to the prominently places signs asking them to stay back at least six feet. For them and for others who are not heeding the request to stay at home and for social distancing, the COVID-19 virus is not a real threat.

By the time we notice we’re hungry, it may be too late
By Thomas L. Knapp

“As the top U.S. watermelon-producing state prepares for harvest, Reuters reports, “many of the workers needed to collect the crop are stuck in Mexico …. Without the workers, crops could rot in fields throughout the country,” starting in Florida and California where major harvests begin in April and May.

Nye County Commission District 5 incumbent Dan Schinhofen.
It’s not the zombie apocalypse we were promised
By Dan Schinhofen

For years we have all watched the movies and read the books about a global pandemic that would herald the end of mankind as we know it. When the virus was first reported, I was alarmed and was very glad that the president at least stopped flights from China. What happened next still puzzles me.

