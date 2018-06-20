Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See additional letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Keeping your pet safe and sane during fireworks

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, Phantom Fireworks would like to remind our friends and customers that some pets adversely react to the lights and noise of fireworks. With a little extra effort, our pets can be spared the trauma they sometimes experience from fireworks.

Phantom Fireworks asks that you please be mindful of the following;

Keep your pets indoors during fireworks displays.

Turn on the TV or radio and air conditioning to help mask the noise of the fireworks. Keep pets in a soothing dark room with light jazz or classical music playing. The idea is to muffle the fireworks noise with something soothing. Close draperies to help soundproof the residence.

Many suggest walking or exercising the pet prior to the fireworks in the hopes the pet will sleep through the fireworks.

Be home or have someone at home indoors with the pet to offer encouragement and support for the pet.

Close all windows and doors and block pet doors to prevent escape.

You could try distracting the pet as soon as the fireworks begin by involving the pet in something enjoyable like “fetch.”

Prepare a safe area where the pet can “burrow” in to feel safe. Maybe some blankets under a bed or a blanket draped over a small table. Play a radio near that area. Feeding the pet in the area will help the pet associate the area with other good things.

Do not take your animal to a fireworks show or let the pet outdoors while fireworks are being used.

You might consider consulting with your veterinarian several weeks before fireworks season. Some pets require sedation. The vet could suggest some behavior modification techniques.

Many of these suggestions have come from Press-Enterprise, Riverside, California; Blue Cross for Pets (UK); Pet MD; Humane Society of the U.S.; and the Telegraph (UK).

Phantom Fireworks hopes you enjoy the Independence Day holiday safely and show courtesy and compassion to your pets and animals.

William A. Weimer

vice-president, Phantom Fireworks

We are seeing an assault on America by Fox News

Readers should not interpret this as a left/right issue. Basically, this is about Fox News having very little credibility and very low integrity. It recently went through a sex scandal and is still facing settlements of lawsuits on some of the charges. Perhaps the worst thing is its staff of evil liars, including but not limited to Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and the wacko woman who calls herself a judge.

They have lied and attacked our institutions, our country, even our Constitution. Proof of this can easily be verified by going to your internet and looking up Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, who is a rightist, and has vilified President Obama. He also worked as a commentator for Fox News for 10 years, until he could no longer live with himself for being associated with them.

Here is what he recently wrote: “Four decades ago, I took an oath as a newly commissioned officer. I swore to support and defend the Constitution, and that oath did not expire when I took off my uniform. Today, I feel that Fox News is assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers. Over my decade with Fox, I was proud of the association. Now, I am ashamed.”

We should all realize that the FBI, CIA, our Constitution, and our rule of law are essential for the survival of our great nation. As a former soldier and an American citizen, I feel insulted and offended when the liars on Fox News attack our institutions and the rule of law. It makes me think of a line in one of Merle Haggard’s songs, “When you run down our country, hoss, you are walking on the fighting side of me.”

I can understand and appreciate views different from mine. I also understand that our institutions, composed of humans, is not perfect, but they are all we have.

Instead of being Russian sympathizers, we should defend our institutions and the rule of law, and demand changes when needed. Many people on both the left and right agree with this view.

Jim Ferrell

Veterinarian went above and beyond for pet

A huge heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jack Thomas and his staff for the excellent care that was given to our beloved dog, Winston, who we recently had to send across the Rainbow Bridge. This doctor has gone above and beyond for all his fur babies and we cannot express the gratitude for all he and his staff have done.

God Bless you and yours, Dr. Thomas. You are truly a veterinarian to be admired and respected.

Sincerely,

Verby and Judy Pierce

Violence hotline could be answer to shootings

I have an uneasy feeling the PV Times newspaper has a bias about mass shootings and why they were done, especially at gun-free zones.

The main push seems to be the gun, knife, etc. is at fault. The reason why is very seldom explained. My deductions of these shootings is the cause nearly always is the prescribed drugs they are given by doctors.

Maybe there can be a system that can identify change in mood, actions, verbal statement, etc. that can create intervention prior to the violence … doctors, parents, anyone close to the person could call a type of hotline to make others aware of possible/probable violence. Anyone with ideas?

Henry Hurlbut