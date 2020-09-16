Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com

Longtime Democrat laments changes in his party

To all of you loyal Democrats who vote a straight ticket – you might want to rethink who you vote for. Our party has become the party of the rich and famous. Yes, I said OUR.

I am a registered Democrat and have been my entire life. This is not the party I joined in 1955. This is the party of the USSR. The only difference is the location. It has been so since the assassination of JFK. I am still convinced it was done by his predecessor knowledge, the man who raided the Social Security fund in 1963. Yes, that is the truth, do your research as I did and you will find it to be so.

My insurance on my car went from $58 a month to $98 after Sissylak’s party took control in Carson City. What other party would meet in the middle of the night to pass a bill that would allow them to create people and harvest ballots to reassure their election. They took a page out of California’s lead. Look at the states that are under their control; California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New York and New Jersey, and of course, Washington, D.C. That is where all the unrest is. All of those states are in dire straits financially and want a bail-out from the rest of us.

I am not saying that the other major party is much better.

We are at a crossroads in this country and it is crucial that you not be fooled by these crooks and thieves. I am not voting for the Republican Party but I am voting for Donald Trump, the only person who has tried to clean up that rats’ nest D.C. out. He needs at least four more years to even make a dent in the corruption that is seeded there. I sincerely hope you will help me in this endeavor. god bless America and our president, Donald Trump.

Stacy Runey

Display of patriotism reminds us of our freedoms

One of the longtime residents of the Cottonwoods directs a team of volunteers who place flags in a row at the head of our subdivision and along our greenbelt for every major holiday: Veterans Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. As I was driving home this week, I saw these flags and was reminded of this special sight. The flags are placed at sunrise and taken in at sunset.

It reminded me how much it means to live here in such a neighborhood and see the love of the United States demonstrated by the flags placed throughout our streets. At this time in 2020 each of us who live in the United States should take the time to honor our nation and our god for all we have.

The United States is one of the few countries where I am able to freely go to my church and practice the religion that means so much to me. Yes, we are living through what seems to be an upside-down world, but think of the things the United States has overcome during the last 300 years: revolution, civil war, poverty, disease, wars, injustice and so much more. Our ancestors built this country and taught us that each decade we must continue to grow, learn to live together, and to thrive.

In the future, I hope to see a better world for all of us who call the United States “home.” Let’s find common ground for discussion, eliminate violence and name-calling, and have real change. We need to come together to help our children grow and strive. Let’s all be members of the United States of America and contribute to our future. god bless America.

Betty Cotner