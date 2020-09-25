Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

Electoral College is an undemocratic, outdated relic in modern world

I can understand why conservatives want to uphold the outdated and undemocratic Electoral College system used to elect our presidents. However, this 18th century idea has long outlived its usefulness in the modern era.

The Democratic presidential candidate has won the popular vote in four of the last five elections. However, the people’s popular choice has only been able to twice claim victory because of this insane format. We are the only democracy in the world where a candidate with the most votes may not be the victor.

My reason for abolishing the Electoral College is quite simple. It would mean every vote would count and people would be more likely to participate in the political process. Presidential campaigns would seek out voters in all 50 states and Republicans in Massachusetts and Democrats in Utah would actually have their vote count.

Because of the Electoral College system, a small number of toss-up states determines the winner of each election. Those states are more likely to be involved in corruption or voter suppression since they are so important to the success of each candidate. Donald Trump is already on record stating voters in North Carolina should vote twice. Since a recent study found voter fraud made up .00006 percent of the vote, I think eliminating the Electoral College and replacing it with a popular vote system is the more democratic option for America.

Dennis Crooks

Think seriously before venturing out into public without wearing a mask

I am 84 years young. I have ancestors who not only fought in the Revolutionary War, but two signed the Declaration of Independence. I’ve always been proud to be an American.

America is brave, kind and has a big heart. My questions are: Do you think maskers LIKE wearing masks? No, we don’t. It’s a pain in the ——. But to avoid COVID or passing it on (a basic courtesy, right?), we buck up and do it!

Can we maskers breathe, use five senses, talk, walk, drive, get haircuts, use electronics, take a trip, or work? Yes, today a man told me, “It’s (Covid) is a hoax, the dead would have died anyway.” REALLY? Just a thought …. Who’s to say 200,000-plus Americans might have had another year, month, day or even one hour if not for Covid? If your doctor or pharmacist says it is A-OK NOT to wear a mask, go for it!

If not, please think twice before going in public without one. This is not a Republican or Democrat problem, it’s a global, including America, problem.

Just be considerate. Just sayin …

Kristina Silva

Proposed event deflates Chamber of Commerce’s balloon festival plans?

I found it quite amusing that the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce would argue against the proposed Pahrump Valley Days event planned for February, 2021 just because it is within five weeks of the Chamber’s Balloon Festival.

A primary function of a Chamber of Commerce is to support and promote local businesses, and yet, they chose to voice their disapproval of the new community event which they viewed as competition for attendance and revenue. Where is the irony in that?

Olive Ashwell