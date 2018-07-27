Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Aggression in American politics out of control

Since when and why have our elected officials become the leaders of gang warfare?

The rhetoric by many is the same as the leaders of criminal gangs. Soon their voices will be “If you see them, confront them anywhere, physically attack them and if they try to defend themselves, put a beating on them they will never forget.”

What is wrong with people? These are tactics of communism, nazism, dictators, and criminals. Please tone it down, be civil.

Henry Hurlbut