Opinion

Nye County moved flags to half-staff in remembrance of the half-million lives lost to COVID-19 in the US

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
February 22, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in October 2018.

All county and town government buildings and facilities will have their flags at half-staff through Friday at sunset in remembrance of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Nye County stated on Facebook on Monday.

The county is taking the action after a proclamation was issued by President Joe Biden on the recent death toll from the pandemic.

“As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus,” Biden said in a statement. “That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.

“In their memory, the First Lady and I will be joined by the Vice President and the Second Gentleman for a moment of silence at the White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join us as we remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID-19 and to observe a moment of silence at sunset. I also hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset February 26, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

