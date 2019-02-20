Victor Joecks: Even the Federal Reserve finds problems with PERS

The Right Take: Federal Reserve is sounding the alarm on Nevada pensions

Biran Parker, left, and Natalie Fray Sawyer listen during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Ave. Assemblyman Randy Kirner is proposing AB190 to change PERS to more of a 401K type retirement plan as seen in the private sector. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Members of the Professional Firefights of Nevada union listen during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 hearing Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Ave. Around 100 people attended the conference. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Fast food workers Tim Howard, right, and his wife Anatasia listen during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 hearing Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Avenue. Assemblyman Randy Kirner is proposing AB190 to change PERS to more of a 401K type retirement plan as seen in the private sector. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Richard Hodgson, with Service Employees International Union, listens while Assemblyman Randy Kirner, R-Reno speaks during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Avenue. Kirner is proposing a AB190 to change PERS to more of a 401K type retirement plan as seen in the private sector. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Kevin Flynn, member of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada, listens while Assemblyman Randy Kirner, R-Reno speaks during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 hearing Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Avenue. Kirner is proposing AB190 to change PERS to more of a 401K type retirement plan as seen in the private sector. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

People listen while Assemblyman Randy Kirner, R-Reno, right on monitor, speaks during the Assembly Ways and Means Committee telecast hearing on AB190 Wednesday, April 15, 2015, at the Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Avenue. Kirner is proposing AB190 to change PERS to more of a 401K type retirement plan as seen in the private sector. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Nevada Assemblyman Randy Kirner, R-Reno, proposes a bill to change the public employee retirement system at a hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, March 3, 2015. Teacher, firefighter and police groups packed the hearing room to oppose the measure which would change the defined benefit plan to a hybrid system for new public employee hires. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s public employee pension fund increased 2.3 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30, below the long-term target rate of an 8 percent return but was among the top performing funds in the country (Screengrab/Nevada Public Employees' Retirement System)

The Federal Reserve recently examined Nevada’s pension system. The results are sobering.

It found that Nevada’s Public Employees’ Retirement System had an unfunded liability of $43.3 billion in 2016. For context, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed two-year general fund budget is $9 billion.

PERS’ funding ratio, which compares assets with liabilities, was only 45.5 percent in 2016. In 2008, PERS’ funding ratio bottomed out at 41.4 percent. That’s not good. It gets even worse.

From its low point in 2009 to 2016, the S&P 500 nearly tripled in value. PERS contribution rates went up during the same time. For regular employees, rates went from 20.5 percent to 28 percent, a 36 percent increase. Rates for police and fire employees jumped from 33.5 percent to 40.5 percent, a 22 percent increase.

A soaring stock market and higher contribution rates barely made a dent in PERS’ unfunded liability. What happens when the market has another correction?

Listen to PERS executive officer Tina Leiss, and you’re left with the impression it doesn’t matter.

“Every unfunded piece of liability we have today will be paid off” in 18 years, Leiss told the Assembly Government Affairs Committee recently. She did allow that lower-than-expected returns could lengthen the time frame. But she made it sound as if there’s an equally good chance that better-than-expected returns will shorten it.

Leiss can be so dismissive because most politicians aren’t familiar with pensions, They’re eager to trust the experts. What they should realize is that independent national experts contest how PERS calculates its unfunded liability. In 2016, PERS officials said the system’s unfunded liability was $12.56 billion and that it was 74.1 percent funded.

The Federal Reserve says PERS’ unfunded liability is three-and-a-half times that amount because it assumes lower investment returns. In recent years, Pensions &Investments reports that the private companies it tracks are using an assumed rate of return of around 4 percent. PERS assumes its yearly returns will average 7.5 percent.

Because the government guarantees pension payments, PERS should tie its expected rate of return to what it can earn on risk-free investments, such as government bonds. The current return on Treasury bonds is 4 percent. If it earns higher returns in the stock market, PERS should count those gains after — not before — they’ve been earned.

The details are technical, but the implications reach every government agency in Nevada. Next year, contribution rates for regular employees will increase to 29.25 percent. Contributions for police and fire shoot up to 42.5 percent. The employer and the employee will split the increase. Absent other pay hikes, every government employee will see a decrease in take-home pay. Employers will simultaneously have to increase their payments to PERS. It’s a lose-lose.

That money isn’t even benefiting current government worker. It’s being diverted to pay off pension debt accumulated after previous PERS assumptions didn’t pan out.

No less an authority than the Federal Reserve is sounding the alarm on Nevada pensions. The problem is daunting. But ignoring it will make it even worse.

Victor Joecks is a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.