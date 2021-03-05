67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

VICTOR JOECKS: How universal mail voting invites fraud

By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 5, 2021 - 2:02 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Nevada Democrats are preparing to roll out the red carpet for those willing to commit election fraud.

Last summer, the Legislature rammed through a bill allowing universal mail ballots during the pandemic as a public health precaution to avoid crowds at polling places. Now, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson has said that he wants to make that change permanent.

A bill hasn’t been introduced as of Tuesday, but the concept is worrying enough. Just look at what happened last November.

First, it’s important to understand that absentee and mail ballots are different, although the terms are sometimes used interchangeable.

An absentee ballot is requested by a voter. Mail ballots are sent — unrequested — to voters.

Absentee ballots have some security concerns, but they are much more secure than mail ballots. Most importantly, a voter must ask for one.

That cuts down on the number of ballots sent to addresses where people have moved or died.

Last year, ballots piled up in apartment trash cans. Readers sent me pictures of ballots they received for people who no longer lived there. Others received two ballots for one person who had a name change.

Readers who emailed said they wouldn’t submit duplicate ballots, but they were worried that others weren’t so scrupulous.

Also, if you request a ballot and don’t receive it, you’re more likely to ask questions about why it never arrived. If you weren’t expecting to receive a ballot in the mail, you’re unlikely to be aware that it disappeared. That makes it riskier to steal an absentee ballot than a mail ballot.

These aren’t just speculative concerns. Last year, I told you about two Las Vegans, Garrett Smith and Jill Stokke, who each said someone else successfully returned their mail ballots.

Signature verification is supposed to prevent such problems. Last election, however, I showed that system to be ineffective. I ran an experiment in which nine people copied my version of their signature onto their ballots. Election officials accepted eight of those ballots.

Election officials have said that there is no evidence of widespread fraud. No wonder. It’s hard to find what you aren’t looking for.

After the election, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria admitted his department doesn’t have any employees who investigate fraud.

They refer complaints to the secretary of state’s office, which has one part-time investigator for the task.

Sure, election officials will investigate a complaint brought by someone else, but they aren’t proactively looking for people who broke the rules.

Not great when you’re sending ballots to bad addresses and relying on signature verification to stop fraud.

What happened last November isn’t proof of widespread fraud. But it’s proof that the system had vulnerabilities that could become issues in close races.

Hope and ignorance aren’t election security measures. But if the Legislature makes universal mail balloting permanent, it’s all Nevada voters will have left.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Term limits are only way to ensure service before self

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Abolishing two-party system is answer, says reader

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom speaks during Jardin Cannabis Dispensary's third annua ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Through the looking glass
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Since when is Tick Segerblom not liberal enough to be chairman of the Democratic Party? Or Barbara Cegavske not conservative enough for the Nevada GOP?

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

We are not living in a free, safe society anymore

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Ruining the rurals
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For only being in office for about a month, President Biden has already signed more executive orders in that time than the same time frame for the three previous Presidents. Unfortunately, many of them seem to damage rural communities. I guess that should not be a surprise as he only won 17% of Counties in the last election and the vast majority of those are rural.

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Letters to the Editor

The tricky part of impeachment is not to appear political

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Reader believes writer of letter to editor is out to lunch