Adryanna Avena leads Trojans to dominating soccer win

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 1, 2022 - 12:42 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore recorded her fifth shutout of t ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore recorded her fifth shutout of the season during Pahrump Valley's 8-0 win against Cheyenne on Tuesday night.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior midfielder Kailani Martinez goes up for a header durin ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior midfielder Kailani Martinez goes up for a header during the Trojans' 1-0 win over Virgin Valley. Martinez is second on the team in points with four goals and three assists.

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team has hit their stride over the last week after sweeping their four-game tournament over the weekend.

The Trojans participated in a tournament against four schools from northern Nevada. Their opponents included Elko, Spring Creek, North Tahoe and Churchill County high schools.

This was the first meeting in the last 10 years between Pahrump Valley and North Tahoe. The Trojans faced the other three schools in an early season tournament during the 2019 season, coming away with two ties and a win against Churchill County.

In this year’s tournament, the Trojans came away winning all four games by a combined score of 12-1. The only goal allowed was in the final game of the weekend against Churchill County.

Senior forward Adryanna Avena finished the tournament with six goals, leading all teams who participated.

Juniors Courtney VanHouse and Kailani Martinez got in on the scoring for the Trojans. VanHouse ended the tournament with two goals and an assist, while Martinez scored all three of her goals in the 5-1 blowout win over Churchill.

This was the first hat trick for any player on Pahrump Valley this season.

Following the tournament, the Trojans traveled to Cheyenne to take on the Desert Shields Tuesday evening.

Pahrump Valley got their first mercy-rule win of the season against the Desert Shields with an 8-0 win.

The Trojans were able to put five goals on the board before the halftime whistle blew.

Avena added to her season tally with four goals against Cheyenne, giving her 11 goals on the season. She also added her second assist of the season.

VanHouse, Martinez, Emily Lewis and Leah Mennealy also had goals for Pahrump Valley.

In addition to her goal, Martinez assisted on three other goals during the game. Just seven games into the season, Martinez is only five points away from her last year’s total.

With all of the high-powered offense for the Trojans, junior goalkeeper Avery Moore has already notched five clean sheets this season.

Moore and the rest of her Trojan teammates will be looking to increase that number.

With their win over Cheyenne on Tuesday, Pahrump Valley now holds a record of 6-1 on the season.

I do want to note a correction from my article last week. I mentioned that Avena had scored the Trojans’ goal against Faith Lutheran. However, I was informed that information was incorrect and the goal scorer was actually senior midfielder Chailyn Hall. Avena got the assist on Hall’s goal.

Pahrump Valley will take the field again on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when they host the Chaparral Cowboys in a non-league matchup.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

