Sports

Beatty Hornets get first win of the season

By Danny Smyth Tonopah-Times Bonanza & Goldfield News
April 6, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Tonopah Times Beatty Hornets' pitcher Yared Carrillo looking on ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Tonopah Times Beatty Hornets' pitcher Yared Carrillo looking on after delivering a pitch to a Knights' batter during Beatty's game against Round Mountain on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Beatty High School baseball team won their first game of the season in a 14-2 victory over the Adelson School on Thursday, March 31.

Both teams entered the doubleheader without a win on their record. Adelson was 0-3 on the season and Beatty was 0-4 to begin their season.

In game 1 of the doubleheader, Yared Carrillo got the start on the mound for the Hornets. He pitched six innings, allowing seven runs and striking out 10 batters.

Emmanuel Maldonado led the way for the Hornets in the batting department. He finished the game going 2-for-5 with a double and scored twice.

Both teams kept the game close. Whenever a team jumped out in front, the other team was right there to bring the score back to even.

The Hornets were facing a 5-4 deficit going into the top half of the fifth inning.

Beatty got their bats going and were able to score three runs in their top half of the inning, taking a 7-5 lead.

The Hornets weren’t able to hang on to the lead.

Adelson scored two runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to tie the game at 7 apiece. They followed this up with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the first game 8-7, getting their first win of the season.

The second game of the doubleheader was all Hornets.

They won by a score of 14-2, clinching their first win of the season.

Sem Sandoval got the start on the mound for the Hornets. He pitched two innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out two batters.

The game was called following the second inning due to field scheduling conflicts.

Maldonado and Juan Alvarez combined to go 3-for-3 with three walks and four runs for the Hornets.

Their next set of games will be Friday, April 8, when they host the Indian Springs Thunderbirds in a doubleheader league matchup.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

