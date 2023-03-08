48°F
Sports

Beatty Hornets open track season

By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
March 8, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Junior Jason Motton finished the discus throwing event with a distance of 78 feet, 2 inches at the Coronado Midweek track & field event on Tuesday.

HENDERSON —The Beatty Hornets and six other schools met here Tuesday at the Coronado Midweek track & field competition.

The Hornets only traveled with four male competitors for Tuesday’s event, all of whom only participated in the throwing field events. Junior Jason Motton was the lone Hornet in the discus event. He finished in ninth out of the 16 competitors, throwing a distance of 78 feet, 2 inches.

The other three Beatty boys all participated in the shot put event.

Senior Angel Featherhat, sophomore Marcos Mendoza and sophomore Mario Rivera all competed for the Hornets.

Featherhat had the best finish of the three, ending his event in 12th place out of the 23 participants. He threw a distance of 30 feet even.

Mendoza finished in 16th place, throwing a distance of 29 feet, 3 inches, while Rivera finished in last place with a distance of 22 feet, 8 inches.

The Liberty Patriots took home first place in the boys competitions while the host Cougars finished in first place in the girls competitions.

Thoughts from the coach

I talked with head coach Rusty Anderson at the meet who said the team will be between 15-20 competitors with the majority being made up of boys. Anderson mentioned that he lost quite a few of his female competitors because the school is offering softball this spring for the first time in more than 10 years.

What’s ahead

The Hornets will head back to the Las Vegas valley this Thursday, March 9, to participate in an afternoon meet at Centennial High School.

Anderson is hoping to have nearly his full team in participation this time around to compete in the majority of the events.

The competitions will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

