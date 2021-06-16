Biddie’s 855 series wins 500 Club’s 9-pin No Tap

Billie Biddie rolled games of 219, 244 and 195 Saturday to win the Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 9-pin No Tap Singles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Horace Langford Jr/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted the Pahrump Valley 500 Club's 9-pin No Tap Singles tournament over the weekend and will be home to a summer youth bowling series beginning Saturday, June 19.

Billie Biddie rolled games of 219, 244 and 195 Saturday to win the Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 9-pin No Tap Singles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Bowling with a 197 handicap, Biddie’s 855 series bested Debbie Rucker and Diane Courtney by 27 pins and was worth $43. Rucker and Courtney each won $35.50 for tying for second place, while Betty La Comb’s 821 series was good for fourth place and $28.

In the Groupies (men’s) tournament, George McQuarrie’s games of 300, 187 and 243 with a 183 handicap gave him a first-place total of 913. McQuarrie, who also won the handicap side pot ($35) and scratch side pot ($44), took home $44 for winning the tournament.

Right behind McQuarrie in both the Groupie division and the handicap side pot were Ed Poland, Jan Mock and Bill Downs. Poland rolled an 872 series on games of 201, 266 and 249 with a 156 handicap to total 872; Mock’s 236, 224 and 242 games with a 156 handicap totaled 858, and Downs’ games of 165, 236 and 221 with a 229 handicap left him at 851.

Poland won $37 in the tournament and $30 in the side pot, Mock won $29 in the tournament and $26 in the side pot, and Downs pocketed $24 in the tournament and $24 in the side pot. Overall, seven bowlers shared $182 in the Groupie division and 11 bowlers shared $230 in the handicap side pot.

Four bowlers shared $90 in the Scratch side pot, with Roy Green’s 220-221-275-716 good for $26, Gordon Sawyer’s 187-275-242-704 winning $18 and Mock took home $10 for fourth with his 702 series.

Linda Rex won the 50/50 drawing.

“Thank you Dee Runau and Debbie Varner for helping with the tournament,” said Lorena Myers, secretary-treasurer of the Pahrump Valley 500 Club.

The next event for the club will be an 8-pin No Tap Singles event at 1 p.m. July 10. Myers and Varner will be directors for that tournament, and Dee Runau, president of the Pahrump Valley 500 Club, will handle the 50/50.

Summer youth bowling

Youth bowling returns to the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center on Saturday, June 19.

Summer Saturday Youth Bowling will run for eight weeks, with an initial meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday with bowling to follow. Two games plus shoes cost $5 per bowler. A pizza and trophy party will be held Aug. 17.

Coaches are Ralph Johnson at 775-751-5870 and Joseph De La Torre at 909-653-6930. For more information, contact one of the coaches or call the bowling center at 775-751-6525.