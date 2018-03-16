Big numbers mark Pahrump Valley softball victory

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times From left, Gege Murphy, Shawn Mendoza, Stacie Nicosia, Mike Nicosia and Viola Morrissey present a check for $2,727.78 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 10054 to the Pahrump Valley softball team and coach Eli Armendariz before Tuesday's game against Del Sol at Pahrump Valley High School.

Tuesday was a pretty good day for the Pahrump Valley softball team.

First, the Trojans got a check with a large number on it, then they put a large number on the scoreboard.

Alyvia Briscoe’s RBI single capped a 10-run third inning that finished a 15-0 mercy-rule rout of Del Sol at Pahrump Valley High School.

The check came from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 10054. The Auxiliary and softball players played the fourth annual Batting 1.000 challenge game Feb. 25 at the high school as part of a fundraiser, and the Auxiliary donated half of the proceeds to the high school softball program.

This year the amount of the check presented by VFW Auxiliary Trustee Mike Nicosia and Past President Viola Morrissey was $2,727.78. The number on the scoreboard was not quite that large, but it was more than what was needed against the overmatched Dragons.

Skyler Lauver drove in two runs while scoring three. Samantha Riding, Evandy Murphy, Kathy Niles, Amaya Mendoza and Jackie Stobbe each scored twice for the Trojans. Mendoza and Stobbe each doubled, while Lauver had two hits as the Trojans improved to 4-2. Del Sol fell to 3-3.

“I thought we’d go five innings, but that third inning kind of imploded on them,” Pahrump Valley coach Eli Armendariz said.

Del Sol errors, along with walks and wild pitches, kept the Trojans circling the bases along with their seven hits.

“One at a time is good enough for me,” Armendariz said. “I’d rather have 10 singles than four home runs.”

The victory marked the first home game for the Trojans after opening the season by winning three of five games in the Colorado River Tournament in Needles, California.

“We were really inconsistent in the tournament, but our hitting was good until the last game,” Armendariz said. The Trojans scored 30 runs in the first four games before being handcuffed by Coachella Valley, California, in a 6-1 loss, in a game that saw the first three batters in the Pahrump Valley order combine to go 0-for-9.

“Skyler had a good tournament for us until the last game,” Armendariz said. “Before that, she was lights out.”

The Trojans split two games with White Pine, defeated Needles and lost to Durango in the tournament.

