Bloom, DeCena headline winners at PVTBC 10-Pin Singles tournament

The PVTBC closed out its certified Regular 10 Pin Singles tournament last Saturday with Brian Bloom topping Division A and Stephen DeCena rolling a tournament-best 792 series to lead Division B.

Last Saturday, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of thier Certified Regular 10 Pin Singles tournament hosted at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

According to PVTBC Secretary Debbie Varner, the score cut off was raised to make the divisional payouts equally more balanced.

In such, Division A consisted of a score of 165 and higher while Division B featured scores 164 or lower.

Raffle winners Renee Green and Randy Stout were the amongst the lucky receipients of the 50/50, earning $59.50 each.

Varner wanted to extend a special thank you to Chris Upton and Larry Tobey for their help at the check-in desk over the weekend.

Division A results

Brian Bloom: 116, 202, 184, 215, 717, $75

TJ Adriano: 175, 146, 183, 212, 716, $65

John Ventimiglia: 113, 179, 238, 183, 713, $55

Jim Reynolds: 137, 186, 181, 205, 709, $50

Aaron Pope: 83, 222, 202, 194, 701, $40

Jack Smith: 175, 188, 181, 151, 695, $38

Joe Matassa: 99, 190, 210, 194, 693, $34

Dave Mathias: 167, 143, 159, 224, 693, $34

Janet Hansen: 167, 147, 205, 170, 689, $26

David Bishop: 118, 204, 225, 139, 686, $22

Geoff Gruis: 105, 175, 212, 192, 684, $16

Joe Balmores: 145, 180, 212, 144, 681, $15

Division B results

Stephen DeCena: 189, 185, 202, 216, 792, $75

JD Whitaker: 237, 204, 126, 164, 731, $65

Keith Schwartz: 216, 168, 198, 145, 727, $6

Ralph Johnson: 199, 161, 169, 194, 723, $42.50

Jennifer Gillmer: 340, 93, 147, 143, 723, $42.50

Jerry Taylor: 205, 177, 189, 145, 716, $35

Deb Mallory: 264, 123, 159, 169, 715, $30

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 201, 144, 161, 711, $25

Vince Allison: 191, 167, 192, 154, 704, $20

Orpha Lasky: 226, 151, 179, 146, 702, $15

HDCP Side Pot Bowlers

Stephen DeCena: 189, 185, 202, 216, 792, $40

Keith Schwartz: 216, 168, 198, 145, 727, $38

Ralph Johnson: 199, 161, 169, 194, 723, $35*

Jennifer Gillmer: 340, 93, 147, 143, 723, $35*

Brian Bloom: 116, 202, 184, 215, 717, $32

Jerry Taylor: 205, 177, 189, 145, 716, $26.50*

TJ Adriano: 175, 146, 183, 212, 716, $26.50 *

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 201, 144, 161, 711, $20

Jim Reynolds: 137, 186, 181, 205, 709, $18

Vince Allison: 191, 167, 192, 154, 704, $15

Orpha Lasky: 226, 151, 179, 146, 702, $14

Aaron Pope: 83, 222, 202, 194, 701, $13

Judy Bloom: 267, 131, 136, 162, 696, $12

Jack Smith: 175, 188, 181, 151, 695, $11

Sherry Hallett: 191, 162, 163, 178, 694, $10

Joe Matassa: 99, 190, 210, 194, 693, $8.50 *

Dave Mathias: 167, 143, 159, 224, 693, $8.50 *

Mike McNeley: 191, 157, 186, 158, 692, $7

Janet Hansen: 167, 147, 205, 170, 689, $5

Scratch Side Pot Bowlers

Barry Holmes: 238, 247, 159, 644, $35

Perry Fugit: 213, 190, 222, 625, $30

Aaron Pope: 222, 202, 194, 618, $27.50

Brian Bloom: 202, 184, 215, 601, $20

John Ventimiglia: 179, 238, 183, 600, $17.50

Joe Matassa: 190, 210, 194, 594, $15

Daryl Lasky: 189, 189, 201, 579, $11.25

Geoff Gruis: 175, 212, 192, 579, $11.25

Shaun Upton: 188, 203, 183, 574, $7.50

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Looking Ahead

PVTBC’s next event, the Certified Snakebite Side Pots tournament, will take place on April 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.. The tournament will be directed by Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer, with a 50/50 raffle hosted by Dawn Susits and sponsored by Ralph and Judie Johnson.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.