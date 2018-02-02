Busy sports week for Pahrump Valley teams

Kylie Stritenberger scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Pahrump Trojans to victory over the Mojave Rattlers 47-39 on Wednesday night at Mojave.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Kylie Stritenberger had a game-high 16 points for Pahrump Valley in the Wednesday night game at Mojave. She is shown here preparing to shoot the ball earlier this season against Cheyenne.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times Antonio Fortin scored 21 points on Wednesday night against Mojave. Here he is shown driving the ball in a game earlier this season.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At Pahrump Valley High School, the Trojans are to host their first home wrestling meet on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The opponent is the Cheyenne High School Desert Shields.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Boys Basketball vs Tech, #2 Antonio Fortin.

Samantha Runnion had 10 points and Alyvia Briscoe scored nine for Pahrump.

Kiara Lemon scored 15, and Alecia Kelly scored nine to lead Mojave.

The win improved Pahrump Valley’s season record to 15-5 and 5-2 in the Class 3A Sunset League.

In the boys game, Chris Jackson notched 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Mojave Rattlers rolled past the Pahrump Trojans 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Antonio Fortin scored 21 points, and Grant Odegard supplied 20 to lead the Trojans, who made fourteen 3-pointers.

Caleb Ormond had 17 points, John Harper added 16 points, and Noah Sherrard scored 11 for Mojave, who hosted the game.

The Pahrump boys team’s season record stands at 6-15 overall and 1-6 in the Sunset League.

The Pahrump teams are back home tonight against Desert Pines.

The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley wrestling

Also today and Saturday, the Trojan wrestlers are in the Southern Nevada 3A Regional Wrestling Tournament at Western High School.

The top five wrestlers in each weight class will qualify to participate in the 2018 NIAA State Wrestling Championships the following weekend at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Trojans will be going into the regional tournament with several No. 1 seeds: junior Isaac Cruz (132 pounds), junior Dylan Grossell (138 pounds), freshman Dylan Wright (145 pounds), junior Tristan Maughan (152 pounds) and senior Morgan White (220 pounds).