Busy sports week for Pahrump Valley teams

Kylie Stritenberger scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Pahrump Trojans to victory over the Mojave Rattlers 47-39 on Wednesday night at Mojave.
Samantha Runnion had 10 points and Alyvia Briscoe scored nine for Pahrump.
Kiara Lemon scored 15, and Alecia Kelly scored nine to lead Mojave.
The win improved Pahrump Valley’s season record to 15-5 and 5-2 in the Class 3A Sunset League.
In the boys game, Chris Jackson notched 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Mojave Rattlers rolled past the Pahrump Trojans 76-68 on Wednesday night.
Antonio Fortin scored 21 points, and Grant Odegard supplied 20 to lead the Trojans, who made fourteen 3-pointers.
Caleb Ormond had 17 points, John Harper added 16 points, and Noah Sherrard scored 11 for Mojave, who hosted the game.
The Pahrump boys team’s season record stands at 6-15 overall and 1-6 in the Sunset League.
The Pahrump teams are back home tonight against Desert Pines.
The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.
Pahrump Valley wrestling
Also today and Saturday, the Trojan wrestlers are in the Southern Nevada 3A Regional Wrestling Tournament at Western High School.
The top five wrestlers in each weight class will qualify to participate in the 2018 NIAA State Wrestling Championships the following weekend at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The Trojans will be going into the regional tournament with several No. 1 seeds: junior Isaac Cruz (132 pounds), junior Dylan Grossell (138 pounds), freshman Dylan Wright (145 pounds), junior Tristan Maughan (152 pounds) and senior Morgan White (220 pounds).