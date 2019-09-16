Eagles work overtime to outlast Trojans
Kenny Delker’s try at a 2-point conversion run was stopped by the Boulder City defense during the second overtime Friday night, clinching the Eagles’ 20-18 win over Pahrump Valley at Trojan Field.
After neither team scored during the first overtime, Boulder City scored on a 10-yard pass from Parker Reynolds to Deavin Lopez on the right side to take an 18-12 lead. Reynolds then found Scott Bahde for the 2-point conversion and the eventual winning points.
Reynolds completed 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards and a score for the Eagles (2-1), who outgained the Trojans in total offense 310-201.
Pahrump Valley turned two Boulder City fumbles into touchdowns, with Delker scoring on a 9-yard run on the Trojans’ first series and Jalen Denton scoring on an 8-yard run on the last play of the third quarter.
Eagles 20, Trojans 18
Boulder City (2-1) 0-6-6-0-0-8—20
Pahrump Valley (1-3) 6-0-6-0-0-6—18
First quarter
PV — Delker 22 run (run failed)
Second quarter
BC — Reynolds 9 run (run failed)
Third quarter
BC — Bahde 4 pass from Reynolds (run failed)
PV — Denton 8 run (run failed)
Second overtime
BC — Lopez 10 pass from Reynolds (Bahde pass from Reynolds)
PV — Denton 7 run (run failed)
Rushing: BC—Walker 17-54, Reynolds 7-39, Lopez 1-7; PV—Peugh 14-57, Delker 7-28, Denton 6-26, Avena 4-21, Roberts 3-8, Wright 4-7, Miller 1-3.
Passing: BC—Reynolds 17-27-210; PV—Roberts 2-4-1-41, Wright 1-1-10.
Receiving: BC—Davis 9-96, Lopez 4-46, Walker 1-36, Bahde 1-16, Christian 1-9, Morton 1-7; PV—Avena 2-41, Wright 1-10.
