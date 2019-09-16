Eagles work overtime to outlast Trojans

Kenny Delker’s try at a 2-point conversion run was stopped by the Boulder City defense during the second overtime Friday night, clinching the Eagles’ 20-18 win over Pahrump Valley at Trojan Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Boulder City players celebrate stopping Pahrump Valley's attempt at a 2-point conversion run Friday night, clinching the Eagles' 20-18 victory in double overtime at Trojan Field.

After neither team scored during the first overtime, Boulder City scored on a 10-yard pass from Parker Reynolds to Deavin Lopez on the right side to take an 18-12 lead. Reynolds then found Scott Bahde for the 2-point conversion and the eventual winning points.

Reynolds completed 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards and a score for the Eagles (2-1), who outgained the Trojans in total offense 310-201.

Pahrump Valley turned two Boulder City fumbles into touchdowns, with Delker scoring on a 9-yard run on the Trojans’ first series and Jalen Denton scoring on an 8-yard run on the last play of the third quarter.

