Early ejection sparks controversy; Trojans fall to Moapa Valley on the road — PHOTOS

Being a Pahrump Valley Trojan comes with its own set of rules, challenges, and, apparently, referee grudges.

A 122-mile road trip to Logandale turned out to be even longer Friday as the Trojans couldn’t sink the Pirates in a heated league clash, falling 69-52 to Moapa Valley last Friday.

Facing the music early from the officials, trouble struck early when junior Luca Blundo was ejected on a double technical in the first quarter—for celebrating on the bench.

No warning. Just booted.

“There is definitely something going on with these referees before I got here. They have a grudge or opinion about Pahrump because this isn’t the first time this season, ” Trojans head coach Toby Henry said. “Luca got T’d up in the first for cheering on the bench and it just got worse from there.”

Henry confirmed he plans to file a formal complaint with the Nevada Interscholastic Association (NIAA) over the game’s officiating.

“The rules say officials need to give warnings. If a player isn’t using profanity, they shouldn’t be ejected. We’ve seen this before—parents kicked out at home games against SECTA on Jan. 13 for cheering.”

Pahrump Valley juniors Lucas Gavenda and Trae Plein both notched 18 points apiece but the duo’s efforts were out-staved by the Pirates’ Jeffery Jensen and Austin Reese, who both finished with 16 points.

Matters wouldn’t get better for Pahrump as Joshua Slusher, Trae Plein and Caden Briscoe also received technical fouls without warning.

Despite shooting 77% from the free-throw line (10/13), the Trojans weren’t able to close in on scoring margins with which the Pirates consistently streaked away.

In their first matchup earlier this season, the Trojans secured a 68-62 home win over the Pirates on Jan. 9.

“Moapa is a good team, better than their record. If you don’t come to play or take them lightly, they will beat you,” Henry said. “It’s better for this to happen now, rather than in the playoffs.”

With the season series split, Pahrump now turns focus to its final two games.

First up: a road showdown with the division-leading Meadows Mustangs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Mustangs come in 9-1 in their last 10 games and post an 18-6 overall record (11-1 in 3A Southern League).

Then it’s back home for senior night and the last regular season game of the year against rival Boulder City High School Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the main gym.

“Our guys need to learn how to focus before a game better and know we are not going to get help from refs,” Henry said. “This game is a great learning tool to show how we need to keep our composure when things aren’t going our way.”

